idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex
Idaho Falls High School is making their first step into expanding their athletic program. The post Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex appeared first on Local News 8.
Connor Academy officials to host groundbreaking for $12 million middle school on Monday
CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing a campus for K-12 students. Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school for students in grades six through eight. “I am so excited about this,” said Connor Academy Principal Joel Lovstedt. “We have been working so hard on this. This...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
svinews.com
Braves open up ‘22 season at Boise State University
◆ SVHS taking on Shelley, Idaho at 7 pm Friday night. Most high school football players never get to play on the grounds of a FBS (formerly D-I) stadium. This year if things ultimately work out for the Star Valley Braves, their players will get to play on two of them this season.
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls City Council to vote on new fees and fee increases
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council will vote on several new fees and fee increases during a meeting on Thursday. The proposed new fees and increases are set to begin with the start of the upcoming fiscal year on Oct. 1. The Idaho Falls City Council held...
'Cheat code' wide receiver propels No. 4 Blackfoot to season-opening win over Emmett
EMMETT, Idaho - Jerrod Ackley summed up everything Javonte King did Friday night perfectly into two words. "Cheat code," said the Blackfoot High School football coach. His 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior three-star wide receiver with offers from Idaho State and Tennessee Tech, was certainly that. King ...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Reservoir levels continue to remain low
Most reservoir levels are still way low below average and are expected to drop more heading into September. The post Reservoir levels continue to remain low appeared first on Local News 8.
spotonidaho.com
First football game to be played on new Ravsten Stadium turf Friday night
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Watch a timelapse video in the player above showing the construction of the field. The upgrades to Ravsten Stadium are almost finished, and Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to announce thefirst football...
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly stealing, cashing checks from former employer
POCATELLO — A man who is accused of stealing checks from a former employer and cashing them has been charged with four felonies. Casey Gene Blessinger, 30, faces a burglary charge as well as two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, court records show. Pocatello police...
