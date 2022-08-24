ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
idahoednews.org

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Connor Academy officials to host groundbreaking for $12 million middle school on Monday

CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing a campus for K-12 students. Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school for students in grades six through eight. “I am so excited about this,” said Connor Academy Principal Joel Lovstedt. “We have been working so hard on this. This...
104.3 WOW Country

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Pocatello, ID
Education
City
Shelley, ID
svinews.com

Braves open up ‘22 season at Boise State University

◆ SVHS taking on Shelley, Idaho at 7 pm Friday night. Most high school football players never get to play on the grounds of a FBS (formerly D-I) stadium. This year if things ultimately work out for the Star Valley Braves, their players will get to play on two of them this season.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alumna#Idaho State University#The College Of Business#Kpmg#The Leadership Board
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
FORT HALL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy