Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcom-news.com
Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
Study traces where the ‘grab bag’ of trash on Whatcom’s coastal beaches comes from
Trash on Puget Sound beaches is much more likely to be a local issue, according to a new study.
Here’s when Bellingham will share its master plan for Hundred Acre Wood
Public hearing set for proposal on beloved Bellingham park.
kpug1170.com
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion
BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatcomtalk.com
Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality
Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
msn.com
Ticks widespread in islands but diseases rare, study finds
Submitted by Russel Barsh, Kwiaht Director. The chance of finding a tick on yourself or one of your pets in San Juan County is greater than previously believed, but only about ten percent of island ticks are infected with pathogens that can cause you harm. Those are the findings of a year-long study conducted by the nonprofit conservation laboratory Kwiaht, which identified and tested more than 150 ticks collected by islanders and visitors.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
cascadiadaily.com
Engine fire snarls traffic
An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said. According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
KGMI
Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Comments / 0