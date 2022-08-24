Submitted by Russel Barsh, Kwiaht Director. The chance of finding a tick on yourself or one of your pets in San Juan County is greater than previously believed, but only about ten percent of island ticks are infected with pathogens that can cause you harm. Those are the findings of a year-long study conducted by the nonprofit conservation laboratory Kwiaht, which identified and tested more than 150 ticks collected by islanders and visitors.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO