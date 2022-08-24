ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

whatcom-news.com

Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion

BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
BLAINE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Assistance League of Bellingham: Expectations and Reality

Our membership is composed of volunteers who have found in Assistance League of Bellingham, an organization that nurtures their talents, teaches new skills, and opens the door for friendships. Above all, taking care of others is the most rewarding gift of taking care of yourself. With the election of new...
BELLINGHAM, WA
msn.com

Ticks widespread in islands but diseases rare, study finds

Submitted by Russel Barsh, Kwiaht Director. The chance of finding a tick on yourself or one of your pets in San Juan County is greater than previously believed, but only about ten percent of island ticks are infected with pathogens that can cause you harm. Those are the findings of a year-long study conducted by the nonprofit conservation laboratory Kwiaht, which identified and tested more than 150 ticks collected by islanders and visitors.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Engine fire snarls traffic

An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said. According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.
OAK HARBOR, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
LYNDEN, WA
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA

