LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thunderstorms picked up again right on schedule as Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Pahrump this afternoon. The monsoon continues with the moist and unstable airmass combined with the daytime heating allowed t’storms to continue well into the evening. We’ll begin to see fewer storms Friday as a drier westerly flow commences and continues into next week. It looks as if the monsoon machine will be tapped out next week as drier and hotter weather returns to the desert.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO