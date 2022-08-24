Read full article on original website
Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
Tedd’s forecast: Friday, Aug. 26
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No weather alerts have been issued for Friday, Aug. 26 however that could change as mountain storms are blossoming on schedule. There are also fewer storms expected for Friday but isolated rain chances could still be possible. Drier and breezy conditions are expected for the...
Flash Flood Warnings issued again. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 25th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thunderstorms picked up again right on schedule as Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Pahrump this afternoon. The monsoon continues with the moist and unstable airmass combined with the daytime heating allowed t’storms to continue well into the evening. We’ll begin to see fewer storms Friday as a drier westerly flow commences and continues into next week. It looks as if the monsoon machine will be tapped out next week as drier and hotter weather returns to the desert.
Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
Las Vegas woman’s car towed after 72 hours of non-movement
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD Police Department’s facebook page
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A shout-out to everyone in the Clark County School District (and educators everywhere) wrapping up another week in the new school year. And now, if you please, some well deserved spotlight time for the CCSD Police Department’s social media. Officers get the serious work done, but the facebook keeps it chill with posts like:
Official shortage hits Las Vegas youth sports
Vegas Strong 5K
Register now to run with a team, individually, or virtually. The Vegas Strong 5k helps commemorate the anniversary of One October and remember those who lost their lives and honor the survivors and 1st responders. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to ongoing One October victim funds and needs in our Las Vegas community. Register today for the Vegas Strong 5k!
Shared housing enrollment cause frustration for CCSD parents, students
Clark County School District students will begin their fourth week of school on Monday. Story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/shared-housing-enrollment-cause-frustration-for-ccsd-parents-students/
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday evening after being rescued from overseas. Story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/golden-retrievers-rescued-from-overseas-slaughterhouses-arrive-in-las-vegas/
Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing 75-year-old man
Metro police are asking for help in finding missing 75-year-old Rock Stanley. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-ask-for-help-finding-missing-75-year-old-man/
