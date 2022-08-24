Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Who do college football fans think will win it all? SBN Reacts survey has that answer and more
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain
Chris Holtmann and his staff have been keeping a close eye on Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain for awhile now — both at his basketball games and otherwise. Yes, Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler caught one of Swain’s tennis matches this spring. That is how committed they are to making Swain a Buckeye. Sure, Swain being local makes doing that a lot easier, but it’s still impressive and comical that Holtmann has made Swain such a high priority that he’s even willing to go catch his other sports when basketball isn’t being played.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: How will Ohio State’s season go? Which position group is going to improve the most?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit
Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Biggest remaining questions for Ohio State, stat predictions, and schedule rundown
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to take our final approach into the college football season. To get the show started, we touch on...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
