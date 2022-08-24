Read full article on original website
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard — Service 9/3/22 10 A.M.
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 77 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday morning, September 3rd at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. The visitation for Larry Leonard will be Friday,...
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers
(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
North County Over Farmington on KREI
(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
Ste. Genevieve Beats Festus In Offensive Outburst on J98
(Ste. Genvieve) In our J98 Game of the Week, 85 total points were scored as the Ste. Genevieve Dragons defeated the Festus Tigers 50-35 in Ste. Genevieve. It was an explosive first quarter for both teams and in only 3 plays, the scoring got started for the Dragons. It took...
North County Hosts Farmington To Start Football Season on KREI
(Bonne Terre) Farmington had won seven straight against North County, until last year, when the Raiders football team reset the rivalry with a pair of wins over the Knights and a journey all the way to the Class Four state semifinals. North County went 12-2 on the season and beat Farmington by nearly 30 points per game in their two contests. North County lost some talent to the college ranks, but the Raiders return three starting offensive lineman and Jobe Smith, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles
(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
