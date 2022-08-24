Read full article on original website
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Mission Boulevard [Pomona, CA]
POMONA, CA (August 26, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a pedestrian accident on Mission Boulevard claimed the life of one person in Pomona. According to the LA County Fire Department, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., at Mission Boulevard and Main Street. Police said a Pomona police vehicle fatally struck...
Heather Cooper Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tujunga Drive [Apple Valley, CA]
65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 12:46 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester, a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, and a four-door Mazda. According to firefighters, emergency responders arrived...
Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]
48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
