forkast.news
Huobi-incubated Chinese NFT platform iBox ends international operations
Chinese non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace iBox is closing its operations outside the country, adding it would issue refunds starting in September. iBox did not give a reason for the closure in a statement, but its international platform had been selling NFTs denominated in USDT, a stablecoin, according to a video circulating online.
forkast.news
Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs
The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
forkast.news
Thailand’s SCBX scraps plan to buy 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub
Thailand’s oldest lender SCBX Pcl has announced it is withdrawing from an earlier decision to purchase a 51% stake in the crypto exchange Bitkub for US$500 million, citing regulatory issues. Fast facts. In a statement addressed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the lender said that while the results...
forkast.news
Siloed regulatory efforts unlikely to help bring oversight to highly decentralized crypto industry
The multibillion-dollar collapse of the Terra-LUNA stablecoin alerted regulators around the world to the need for regulations for the burgeoning crypto industry in an attempt to protect investors from losing their hard-earned savings. However, regulatory efforts in silos are unlikely to help bring oversight to a highly decentralized industry, panelists...
forkast.news
Crypto miners plan to fork Ethereum, will it make a difference to the Merge?
The so-called “Merge” of the Ethereum network plans to take a blockchain with the most developers and a market cap of over US$200 billion to a cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming operating method. Ethereum miners don’t like it. They argue changes made to the network through the...
forkast.news
Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot unveils US$885 mln SPAC listing plans
Bitcoin Depot has announced its backdoor listing plans on the Nasdaq by the first quarter of 2023 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated equity value of US$885 million, the crypto ATM operator said in a statement. Fast facts. Bitcoin Depot allows...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether bounce back; XRP climbs, Ether Classic jumps, Ankr gains on staking
Bitcoin and Ether staged a rebound Thursday afternoon in Asia, with most other tokens in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization following them higher in a tentative recovery from last week’s slump. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.97% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$21,742.28 as of...
forkast.news
SBF denies FTX Ventures merger with Alameda’s crypto VC
Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of FTX exchange, denied a recent report by Bloomberg which stated that the venture capital subsidiary under FTX would merge with the VC operations under Alameda Research, a sister company of FTX. Fast facts. “This seems like a big misrepresentation to me!” tweeted Bankman-Fried shortly...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, BNB slip, while Cardano rises
Bitcoin and Ether reversed from morning gains in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana was the biggest loser among the top 10 coins by market capitalization, followed by BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 1.34% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$21,440 as of 4 p.m. Hong...
forkast.news
Each NFT scam perpetrator gained average of $300,000 in past year: Elliptic report
More than US$100 million worth of NFTs were scammed between July 2021 and July 2022, with each scam perpetrator making an average of US$300,000, according to a report released on Wednesday by crypto analysis firm Elliptic. Fast facts. Crypto mixer Tornado Cash has laundered over 52% of the NFT scam...
