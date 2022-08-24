ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Huobi-incubated Chinese NFT platform iBox ends international operations

Chinese non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace iBox is closing its operations outside the country, adding it would issue refunds starting in September. iBox did not give a reason for the closure in a statement, but its international platform had been selling NFTs denominated in USDT, a stablecoin, according to a video circulating online.
ECONOMY
forkast.news

Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs

The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Thailand’s SCBX scraps plan to buy 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub

Thailand’s oldest lender SCBX Pcl has announced it is withdrawing from an earlier decision to purchase a 51% stake in the crypto exchange Bitkub for US$500 million, citing regulatory issues. Fast facts. In a statement addressed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the lender said that while the results...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Siloed regulatory efforts unlikely to help bring oversight to highly decentralized crypto industry

The multibillion-dollar collapse of the Terra-LUNA stablecoin alerted regulators around the world to the need for regulations for the burgeoning crypto industry in an attempt to protect investors from losing their hard-earned savings. However, regulatory efforts in silos are unlikely to help bring oversight to a highly decentralized industry, panelists...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Daily Forkast#Malaysian
forkast.news

Crypto miners plan to fork Ethereum, will it make a difference to the Merge?

The so-called “Merge” of the Ethereum network plans to take a blockchain with the most developers and a market cap of over US$200 billion to a cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming operating method. Ethereum miners don’t like it. They argue changes made to the network through the...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot unveils US$885 mln SPAC listing plans

Bitcoin Depot has announced its backdoor listing plans on the Nasdaq by the first quarter of 2023 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated equity value of US$885 million, the crypto ATM operator said in a statement. Fast facts. Bitcoin Depot allows...
MARKETS
forkast.news

SBF denies FTX Ventures merger with Alameda’s crypto VC

Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of FTX exchange, denied a recent report by Bloomberg which stated that the venture capital subsidiary under FTX would merge with the VC operations under Alameda Research, a sister company of FTX. Fast facts. “This seems like a big misrepresentation to me!” tweeted Bankman-Fried shortly...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, BNB slip, while Cardano rises

Bitcoin and Ether reversed from morning gains in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana was the biggest loser among the top 10 coins by market capitalization, followed by BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 1.34% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$21,440 as of 4 p.m. Hong...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy