LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO