East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Students flock to MSU as move-in begins

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Classes are almost back in session at Michigan State University which means the campus is full of parents moving students in. Dorms around campus are lined with freshman and sophomore students ready to take the jump into a new year. Parents and students said traffic has been heavy around campus […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple celebrates 70th anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Staffing pressure puts hold on Eaton Co. early patrols

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County commissioners and local leaders are concerned as the sheriff’s office announced earlier on Thursday that night patrols will be handled by Michigan State Police troopers starting late next month. County leaders said Sheriff Tom Reich is in a tough spot as more officers either leave the department or […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
