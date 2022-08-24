Read full article on original website
Students flock to MSU as move-in begins
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Classes are almost back in session at Michigan State University which means the campus is full of parents moving students in. Dorms around campus are lined with freshman and sophomore students ready to take the jump into a new year. Parents and students said traffic has been heavy around campus […]
MSU prepares for record-breaking class to move in
Students started moving into their dorm rooms on Michigan State University’s campus on Thursday, with things really kicking into gear Friday.
Dixon-Hernandez ticket gets GOP nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the state convention in downtown Lansing, the Michigan GOP finalized its nominations for the November election. Hundreds of Republican voters and delegates were present at the Lansing Center. The state nominating convention marks a new stage in an eventful campaign season. It was a busy morning, which saw a challenge […]
MI Democrats officially nominate incumbents at convention
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
DeWitt woman grows 13-foot sunflower
Denise Kelley, of DeWitt, has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
Lansing couple celebrates 70th anniversary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]
Crowdfunding effort launches to build stage at Durant Park
A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to build a stage in Durant Park.
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
Staffing pressure puts hold on Eaton Co. early patrols
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County commissioners and local leaders are concerned as the sheriff’s office announced earlier on Thursday that night patrols will be handled by Michigan State Police troopers starting late next month. County leaders said Sheriff Tom Reich is in a tough spot as more officers either leave the department or […]
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
Breaking and entering investigation leads to drug arrest
State troopers responding to a possible breaking and entering arrested a person for several charges.
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
42-year-old dead after shooting in Jackson
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Shelter cat Cheesecake needs a forever home
Say hi to Cheesecake, a beautiful medium-haired cat.
Harp player brings music to shelter animals
Thousands of new animals arrive at shelters every day across the United States and the process can be stressful for the animals.
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange
Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.
