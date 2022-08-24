Topanga Canyon is an iconic hiker’s paradise, nestled in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the luxurious Malibu coastline. This unique landscape offers incredible trails; some are easy to navigate and others are improvised with a fair amount of scrambling. Topanga Time Tunnel, as locals call it, leans more towards the latter, so you’ll need to be a fairly established hiker and come prepared. While this natural haven is a little off the beaten track, you’ll be rewarded with incredible scenery including unique rock formations, dense vegetation and natural pools fed by springs running through the canyon. Your journey begins on Lower Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll see a yellow “Slippery When Wet” sign just a half mile beyond Topanga Lumber & Hardware Co. From there, you’ll need to dodge traffic (depending on where you park) and go beyond the guardrails. From there, you’ll find a dirt trail that leads you to the unmissable tunnel covered in vivid graffiti. While wandering through a dark, 0minous tunnel may seem a little sketchy, this huge storm drain is essentially your portal to a magical oasis where time seems to stand still.

TOPANGA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO