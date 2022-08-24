Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msn.com
Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress' fabled historic home
Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress' fabled historic home. Built in the 1930s, high above the Santa Barbara coast, the mansion known as Bellosguardo was the summer home of reclusive heiress Huguette Clark, who instructed her staff to never change a thing – and they didn't. Jane Pauley pays a visit to a fabled home constructed from a Gilded Age fortune (made famous from the bestseller "Empty Mansions"), which will open its doors to public tours for the first time later this year. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of cyclists to use local highways during Santa Barbara Triathlon
Hundreds of cyclists in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will be riding along some local highways in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria Saturday morning.
kcrw.com
Follow CA avocado’s journey: Farm to distribution truck to your taste buds
For Angelenos, much of our food gets grown locally. Farms in Ventura County cultivate a lot of the fruits and vegetables that are sold in SoCal farmers’ markets and then served in LA restaurants. Take the avocado, for example. It’s the primary crop at Petty Ranch in Ventura County,...
1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way
Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.
This Graffitied Tunnel In Topanga Is A Portal To A Magical Hidden Grotto
Topanga Canyon is an iconic hiker’s paradise, nestled in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the luxurious Malibu coastline. This unique landscape offers incredible trails; some are easy to navigate and others are improvised with a fair amount of scrambling. Topanga Time Tunnel, as locals call it, leans more towards the latter, so you’ll need to be a fairly established hiker and come prepared. While this natural haven is a little off the beaten track, you’ll be rewarded with incredible scenery including unique rock formations, dense vegetation and natural pools fed by springs running through the canyon. Your journey begins on Lower Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll see a yellow “Slippery When Wet” sign just a half mile beyond Topanga Lumber & Hardware Co. From there, you’ll need to dodge traffic (depending on where you park) and go beyond the guardrails. From there, you’ll find a dirt trail that leads you to the unmissable tunnel covered in vivid graffiti. While wandering through a dark, 0minous tunnel may seem a little sketchy, this huge storm drain is essentially your portal to a magical oasis where time seems to stand still.
RELATED PEOPLE
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.
A warm workweek, followed by a slight cooling trend
We owe the cooler temperatures to a week trough ushering in morning low clouds from the Pacific Northwest with onshore gradients keeping that marine layer thicker over Saturday and Sunday.
Reports of sick sea lions are spiking, Central Coast wildlife rescue group says. Here’s why
“We are responding to 50 to 100 calls a day,” the nonprofit organization said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sfvbj.com
Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
crimevoice.com
Standoff with Cops Ends with K9 Bites
August 22, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – While a large percentage of residents in the Isla Vista community are semester-by-semester UCSB student tenants, not all local citizens appear to be engaged in academic pursuits. Evidence of that came late on the morning of August 18th when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Investigated Threats at Cabrillo High
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a threat at Cabrillo High on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office stated Deputies responded to the Lompoc high school and conducted a thorough investigation. On Friday the Department reported the Deputies received cooperation with school administrators and the involved students,...
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
sitelinesb.com
Uncorked Will Close Next Month
••• Uncorked announced that next month will be its last: “It was a bittersweet decision to close, but we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up! We’ll tell you more about it in the next week or so. […] Lastly we are still open for about another month and are still doing our fantastic new dinner concept. Join us for one of the best dinners in Santa Barbara, a wine-paired seven-course all-seafood dinner.”
crimevoice.com
Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest
August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
Comments / 1