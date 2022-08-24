Read full article on original website
Helping Hands aims to bring 100 adoptions for a national cause
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend. The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can […]
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
‘The Big Easy’ comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held their annual fundraising event Saturday evening at their club location. “We are so excited to host people back into our building. This is our first in-person event in three years and we decided to come out with an event we have never done before. […]
Lawrence schools see uptick in families qualifying for free school meals, with more than 900 more students eligible
About 3,400 children in the Lawrence school district have family incomes low enough to qualify for free meals this school year, about 900 more children than last year. Applications continue to be processed, but so far, 911 more students qualified for free meals — meaning their families have very low household income — and 540 more students qualified for the free and reduced-price meal program overall, according to information from the school district. The number of students qualifying for free meals represents a 37% increase over last school year.
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
Letter to the editor: Rec center fees are a bad idea
The idea of charging Douglas County residents for use of the recreational facilities seems totally inconsistent with the goal of promoting physical and mental health. Health-related articles regularly include strong recommendations to exercise, and our residents should be encouraged to exercise, not discouraged. Additionally, one of our best economic development assets is “high quality of life.” Providing access to recreation facilities without charging a cost, except for taxes already being paid, should strengthen that asset.
Topeka Youth Crisis and Recovery Center getting closer to completion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center by The Family Service and Guidance Center is almost complete. Work started back in March. The center will provide 16 beds for youth who are going through a mental health crisis, as they may be at risk of harming themselves or others. The other eight […]
Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County
Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
‘Elegance in Jazz’ concert held at Cyrus Hotel
TOPEKA (KSNT) – R&J Productions of Topeka has teamed up with the Cyrus Hotel to sponsor the “Elegance In Jazz” concert Saturday evening. “Elegance In Jazz” features local musicians, comedians, a formal dress attire and adult beverages and appetizers.
Letter to the editor: Questions on city spending
Sunday’s article reporting the city’s plan to accelerate the recent astronomical increases to water and sewer rates made me wonder: Why do we (admirably) have a plan “to bring city wages to market competitive rates,” but (astonishingly) no plan to keep rates charged from being in the top 3 of 12 comparable cities? If we can’t afford it:
Since 2002 Douglas County’s property tax rate has increased 70%; state’s other largest counties up 8%
Over the last two decades, Douglas County has experienced the largest increase in property tax rates of any urban county in Kansas, a review of statewide data has found. And the comparison is not close. Douglas County has seen its property tax rate increase 70% since 2002. The average increase...
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 28, 2022
Janette Aline Salisbury, 48, Lawrence, and Shawn Eric Franklin, 48, Lawrence. Regan Leah McAlister, 47, Lawrence, and Adam Kofi Vormawor, 48, Lawrence. Michael David McDaniel, 69, Gladstone, Mo., and Sherry Fortenberry Paterra, 72, Gladstone, Mo. Ashley Ann VanLandingham, 37, Lawrence, and Tanner Eugene Kilmer, 30, Lawrence. Jesslyn Marie Jenkins, 26,...
City of Lawrence wins another federal grant to purchase electric buses; first ones to roll out Monday
The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.
People escape accidental house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental. Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire […]
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome a much more extensive haunting experience with Nightmare on the Boulevard in 2022. The Stormont Vail Events Center says it has partnered with Jinxed Productions to announce Nightmare on the Boulevard - presented by Spirit Halloween. After 2021′s Haunted House success...
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ legacy reunion in Topeka rescheduled
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A concert featuring “Earth, Wind and Fire” originally set for Oct. 8 has been rescheduled. The concert will now take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The rescheduling is attributed to scheduling conflicts. The new concert date has been dubbed as “LOVE’S HOLIDAY” […]
Topeka Civic Theatre announces largest donation in its history
TOPEKA (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy marked the close of the 2021/2022 season and celebrated the beginning of the 2022/2023 season. Awards and recognitions were presented, and elections were held for those nominated to serve with the TCTA Board of Trustees. But the biggest news this evening...
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
