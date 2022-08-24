About 3,400 children in the Lawrence school district have family incomes low enough to qualify for free meals this school year, about 900 more children than last year. Applications continue to be processed, but so far, 911 more students qualified for free meals — meaning their families have very low household income — and 540 more students qualified for the free and reduced-price meal program overall, according to information from the school district. The number of students qualifying for free meals represents a 37% increase over last school year.

