hypebeast.com
Wood Wood's Cozy FW22 Collection Featuring Tal R Artwork Has Dropped
Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen’s Danish imprint Wood Wood turns 20 this year, and to mark the occasion the label has delivered its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a bang. First seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, the FW22 offering comprises a multitude of pieces made in collaboration with the Danish painter Tal R, most of which are influenced or directly reference the artist’s extensive archive.
The Fastest Roadster in the World? Bugatti Unveils the Beastly New 1,577 HP Mistral
Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Koenigsegg’s CC850 Hypercar Sold Out in a Flash, So It’s Building 20 More to Keep Up With Demand
Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar is an even bigger hit than the automaker was expecting it to be. The Swedish marque just announced that the entire CC850 production run has sold out less than a week after the vehicle made its debut at Monterey Car Week. Don’t worry if you missed out, though. It also said it plans to build an additional 20 units. It’s easy to see why there’s been such demand for the CC850. Koenigsegg’s new model is a tribute to its first, the CC8S, which launched way back in 2002. The two cars share a similar design and shape, but everything...
hypebeast.com
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
How the Most Expensive Shotguns in the World Are Made
It’s the goal of many clay shooters and bird hunters to one day own a custom break-action smoothbore, thus the bespoke shotgun has long been a coveted item for shooting sports enthusiasts and wingshooters alike. Some of the most well-built side-by-sides and over/unders are crafted by gunsmiths in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. But it is the British, specifically the gun houses of London, that have engineered the finest bespoke double guns in the world. Firms such as Purdey & Sons, Holland & Holland, Atkin, Grant, and Lang, W.W. Greener, and Boss & Co. have been constructing bespoke smoothbores for over 200 years. These guns are hand-crafted, detailed, and expensive—the cost of a British-made double can exceed $250,000. In the world of custom shotgunmakers, they are known as “London Bests,” setting the standard that every other manufacturer of bespoke shotguns strives to live up to.
U.K.・
hypebeast.com
Follow Maharishi’s T-Shirt Map at This Year’s Notting Hill Carnival
Following its collaboration with New York-based graffiti artist EARSNOT and its recent “Experimental Flight” collection that takes inspiration fighter pilots who flew the Convair B-58 Huster, London-based label maharishi is now presenting its latest collaboration in time for Notting Hill Carnival. Working in collaboration with Andre “SHY FX”...
hypebeast.com
White Cube Published a New Monograph on Legendary Abstract Artist Al Held
Documenting his 50-year career. American artist Al Held once said “the best abstract painting transforms its formal qualities into metaphors for truths unavailable to direct perception.” As a pioneer of the Hard-edge movement, Held aimed to simplify complex phenomena to its constituent elements — color, line and form.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "Wheat Gum" Has a Release Date
The lineup continues to expand with its high-top offerings of the Air More Uptempo silhouette. Arriving for the Fall season is the shoe in a “Wheat Gum” colorway. The new shoe comes dressed in a mix of wheat, white and gum light brown color scheme, constructed in an all-leather base. Since it is arriving in a tonal hue, the “AIR” branding is only highlighted by its standout bubble lettering in quilted-like stitching. The rest of the shoe is detailed in a wheat-tumbled leather base and mesh tongues. The shoe sits atop a white midsole, while a gum outsole rounds out the design.
Road & Track
The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Is the Oddball's M5
The word “Maserati” conjures images of heroically proportioned grand tourers, vintage race cars, eccentric supercars, and imposing sedans. Distinct as they are, all deliver on a central idea for the brand. A Maserati, at its core, is beautiful and emotional. Unfortunately, neither word quite fit the Ghibli when it debuted in 2013.
hypebeast.com
MANKIND Digs Into Its Archive for Latest Collection
Bandung, Indonesia-based brand MANKIND is looking to the past for its latest offering. The brand’s new “Archives Collection” reintroduces previous staples as a way of honoring growth and circulability. What makes the collection stand out is its focus on presenting past highlights in a reinvigorated manner. Featured...
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Latest 'Exquisite' Campaign Recreates Scenes From Stanley Kubrick Films
Alessandro Michele has debuted an all-new Gucci campaign, recreating famous scenes from the legendary Stanley Kubrick‘s films. The Italian luxury house’s new fashion campaign pinpoints iconic scenes from Kubrick’s films, recreated with meticulous detail to showcase Gucci’s latest Exquisite collection. Some of the scenes featured draw from Kubrick’s classics like The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Eyes Wide Shut and Barry Lyndon. The near-exact replicas of the famed director’s work, sees Michele insert Gucci-clad models into the scenes. To ensure authenticity, Gucci partnered with Warner Bros. and the longtime Kubrick costume designer Milena Canonera to bring these scenes to life in the modern day and age. With the help of accurate settings and finding lookalikes to portray the film’s actors, the campaign brings a sense of surreality to the collection.
hypebeast.com
Song for the Mute's adidas Originals SUPERTURF "SFTM-001" Is (Kind of) Dropping
Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian label Song for the Mute is about to break free from the realms of its IYKYK crowd as it steps into the world of collaboration, welcoming adidas Originals along for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with its SUPERTURF “SFTM-001” in “Honeycomb.”
hypebeast.com
Rina Sawayama Reflects With Emotional Track “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has released a new track titled “Phantom.” The new arrival marks the fourth song shared from the Japanese-British musician’s forthcoming album, Hold the Girl. The emotional track reflects on her life and previous actions of trying to appease others. In the newfound clarity, the artist...
Mercedes-Benz’s New Classic Car Center Is an Automobile-Lover’s Dream
For a bit of perspective, ponder that it’s been 136 years since Mercedes-Benz patented the world’s first automobile—conversely, nowadays the German carmaker sells around 2.5 million gleaming new cars per year globally. Somewhere between the way back origin story and the relentlessness of modern commerce is a new facility in Long Beach, California, that houses both ends of these disparate aspects of automaking. While a hidden portion of the new premises serves as a Vehicle Preparation Center for tens of thousands of inbound SUVs, sedans and coupes before they’re distributed to dealers, true romance can be found in the front of...
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
hypebeast.com
Panerai Unveils New Luminor BiTempo Timepiece
Italian watchmaker Panerai is adding to its catalog of luxury timepieces with the new Luminor BiTempo. Housing a 44mm steel case, the refined watch appears in two color palettes featuring a striking blue sun-brushed dial and a matte black dial. Complimenting each refined colorway is a matching alligator strap. A focal feature of the timepiece is its GMT function which showcases a second time zone with a cerulean blue hand.
How the Victorian Era's 'Night Soil Men' Kept London From Going to Waste
No residence was more revered in the Victorian Era than Windsor Castle. “Among the royal palaces of Europe, Windsor Castle lays claim to the first place,” the publication Picturesque Europe declared. “Some ... might be larger; others ... may even surpass it in beauty of the site ... but in none are size, beauty, and grandeur so united as in the first and oldest of the royal residences.” Built by William the Conqueror and completed in 1086 [PDF], Windsor was a base to royals including Henry I, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, and more. By the 1840s, it was home to Queen Victoria and the center of the monarchy—a destination for visiting dignitaries where opulence abounded. Glass chandeliers hung over the Queen’s Ballroom; festive decorations were strewn about the property during the Christmas season; ornate garden arrangements lined walkways; the turrets of St. George’s Chapel acted as beacons for spiritual enrichment.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R "Eclipse/Castlerock" Colorway Is Revealed
New Balance and its lifestyle footwear category are absolutely killing the sneaker game right now thanks to its constant output of noise-making collaborations and aesthetically pleasing general releases. The brand has a handful of silhouettes that are running up the sales numbers right now, one of which is the 2002R. Hot off the heels of being revealed in a clean “Calm Taupe” colorway, the model thrown itself back to the frontlines to reveal a new “Eclipse/Castlerock” iteration.
