DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Yardbarker
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
NHL star Phil Kessel psyched about joining 'good team that wants to win'
NHL veteran Phil Kessel will enter his 17th season in the league with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s excited about the potential of winning his third Stanley Cup title. Kessel spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The team only made the postseason in the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. Other than that, the team floundered. His 52 points last season were the most he produced since his final year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19, when he had 82.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of optimism. General manager (GM) Steve Yzerman went on a shopping spree this summer, and the team is looking a lot better on paper because of it. Yet, with the Red Wings still having over $9 million of cap space to work with, they are in a position where they could still add to their roster before autumn comes around.
The Stanley Cup was just in a mosque for likely the first time in history. Here’s why
NHL player Nazem Kadri made history in June when he became the first Muslim hockey player to win the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, he furthered his distinctive legacy by bringing the cup with him to his family’s mosque in London, Ontario. Saturday’s visit “is believed to be the first...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Stars, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what happens with Dylan Larkin in Detroit? Do the Red Wings give him a big new deal or will there be trade talk surrounding the forward and pending UFA? Meanwhile, should there be any concern in Dallas that neither Jason Robertson nor Jake Oettinger has deals signed yet? Finally, the Vancouver Canucks want to retain J.T. Miller, but will they have to figure something out before the start of the 2022-23 season?
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant sees opportunity for young stars, scoring projections, and more
Head coach Gerard Gallant knows the New York Rangers will be going into the season with many of their high draft picks set to play much bigger roles. Over the course of this offseason, I’ve detailed all the changes expected due to every pending UFA’s signing elsewhere via free agency. However, none is bigger than both Alexis Lafreniere (fist overall 2020) and Kappo Kakko (second overall 2019) playing in the top six.
Aspen Daily News
With heavy hearts, Aspen High football starts the season
Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
Angels Sweep Blue Jays in Toronto, Jays Fall to Third AL Wild Card Spot
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim rolled into Toronto and swept the Blue Jays over the weekend. The Blue Jays fall to 68-58 on the season and are now in sole possession of the American League's third and final wild card spot, with a slim 1.5-game-lead over their division foe, the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB・
The Hockey Writers
Blues 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche
The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the regular season, which includes four matchups against the Colorado Avalanche. How will they fare against the reigning Stanley Cup champions? Let’s find out. Colorado Avalanche. 2021-22 Record: 56-19-7 (119 points, Stanley Cup Champions) Notable Additions:...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Recent Goaltender Success Hinges on Georgiev
As a player for the Colorado Avalanche, Joe Sakic made a living during his NHL career by befuddling goaltenders on pretty much a nightly basis. Now, as the team’s president of hockey operations and previously as general manager, Sakic is deftly picking his way through netminders once again – and his choices between goaltenders have made the Avs one of the best teams in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Become Destination Team for Minnesota-Born Players
The Minnesota Wild have had a number of Minnesota-born players join their ranks over their 20-plus seasons in the NHL. In the last few years, that number seems to grow with every new season. They currently have one player on the active roster that is from Minnesota and that is Alex Goligoski. They also had Nick Bjugstad until he explored free agency and signed with the Arizona Coyotes over the summer.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting NHL Captains for 2022-23
Having the “C” stitched onto a jersey has been a tradition in hockey for over a century. Arguably the biggest honor a team can bestow upon a player, the NHL has had many iconic captains over the years from Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux to Scott Niedermayer and Mark Messier. The modern era has also seen its share of legendary leaders like Sidney Crosby, who has won three Stanley Cups and Steven Stamkos, who has two.
NHL
New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2022-23
Sorokin top-five goalie option; Barzal has bounce-back appeal. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Islanders. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
Grading the New York Rangers’ entire 2022 NHL offseason
The New York Rangers were one of the breakout teams in the 2021-22 NHL season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-21, the Rangers exploded for an 110-point season to finish second in the Metropolitan division. Vein-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who led the league with a .935 save percentage, guided the Blueshirts to their best regular season in seven years.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Loyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Loyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a three-point lead with 34 seconds remaining before the Storm held on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists. Chelsea Gray scored 21 points for the top-seeded Aces. Kelsey Plum added 20, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds to play.
The "Memory Man" goes back in time to recount some of Pittsburgh's greatest sports moments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bob Petrella, a Beaver Falls native, is one of only 50 people in the world diagnosed with a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, allowing him to recount past events in supreme detail.When Rich Walsh casually tossed out his birthday - February 19, 1976 - Bob knew exactly where to go."Oh, okay that was a Thursday. The day before Rich was born, I was driving a cab, which was a Wednesday. The guy was beeping at me, and I got out of the car, I was so mad, I got out of the car, slammed the car door, and...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union wins 6-0 for second-straight game with rout of Colorado
Daniel Gazdag scored a hat trick and Cory Burke had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Union set the pace early and rolled to a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday in an interconference match in Chester, Pa. The Union (15-4-9, 54 points) lead the Eastern...
Broncos official 2022 sideline hats go on sale
The hats the Denver Broncos players and coaches will be wearing on the sidelines this season have been unveiled. They went on sale on Friday.Several of the NFL caps come in a blue and a white version, and the brim is orange on many. There are also a series of winter caps available.The officially licensed NFL 2022 Broncos hats can be seen on NFLShop.com.
9News
Holy Family spoils Frederick's fun on first night as new Golden Eagles
LONGMONT, Colo. — As the Golden Eagles (née Warriors) were finally ready to take flight on their newest chapter of Frederick athletics, the Holy Family Tigers had other plans. In one of the most evenly matched opening week games, the No. 6 Tigers stunned the No. 8 Golden...
