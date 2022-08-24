Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music. The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records. Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO