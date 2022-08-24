ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hypebeast.com

Offset Joins Forces With Moneybagg Yo for New Single "Code"

Offset and Moneybagg Yo have reunited for their newest collab, “Code.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced by Money Musik, ARJI and Veyis and follows last week’s “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem. “Code” marks Offset and Moneybagg Yo’s second collaborative effort this 2022; the pair previously teamed up for Trippie Redd‘s “Big 14.”
Rolling Stone

Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label

Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music.  The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records.  Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo: ‘Ice-T Let Me Squeeze Coco’s Booty One Time’

Ne-Yo has recalled the time Ice-T once granted him permission to touch his wife and model Coco Austin’s derrière. The R&B star recalled the story in a teaser of an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. “Ice-T let me squeeze Coco’s booty one time. Yes, respectfully,” Ne-Yo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, leaving the former of the co-hosts blown away and wondering how something like that happens.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef

Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"

Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
