HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
hypebeast.com
Offset Joins Forces With Moneybagg Yo for New Single "Code"
Offset and Moneybagg Yo have reunited for their newest collab, “Code.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced by Money Musik, ARJI and Veyis and follows last week’s “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem. “Code” marks Offset and Moneybagg Yo’s second collaborative effort this 2022; the pair previously teamed up for Trippie Redd‘s “Big 14.”
Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label
Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music. The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records. Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
BET
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music Reached Agreement Ending A Year-Long Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music reached an agreement on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to end a year-long lawsuit that claimed they violated false advertising laws by releasing a posthumous album featuring songs sung by “a Jackson impersonator,” according to Billboard. Fans and family members questioned whether three...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo: ‘Ice-T Let Me Squeeze Coco’s Booty One Time’
Ne-Yo has recalled the time Ice-T once granted him permission to touch his wife and model Coco Austin’s derrière. The R&B star recalled the story in a teaser of an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. “Ice-T let me squeeze Coco’s booty one time. Yes, respectfully,” Ne-Yo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, leaving the former of the co-hosts blown away and wondering how something like that happens.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef
Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
