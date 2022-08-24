Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Katrina Babies’ on HBO, A Powerful Documentary About The Children Who Survived Hurricane Katrina
If you’ve ever wondered what happened to all of the people devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the HBO documentary Katrina Babies tells their stories and seeks to make sense of the destruction that altered their lives forever. KATRINA BABIES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. The Gist: 17 years...
Edward Buckles Jr. Survived Hurricane Katrina As a Child. Now, He’s Releasing A Documentary About What Came After
'Katrina Babies' is an intimate documentary about what happened when the world stopped watching.
Exclusive: ‘Katrina Babies’ Director Edward Buckles Jr. Talks Making Art From Trauma And How The Children Who Survived Are Saving Themselves
Director Edward Buckles Jr. spoke with BOSSIP about his award winning HBO film 'Katrina Babies' and seeking therapy for hurricane PTSD.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell's arrogance on full display at press conference
Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed she is an arrogant bully with an attitude of entitlement. After her press conference - there should no longer be any doubt that her selfish arrogance will define her reign as mayor of New Orleans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement
Abby De La Rosa is making light of Nick Cannon's growing family. The 31-year-old DJ and influencer, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson blasts Mayor Cantrell for police shortage, carjacking epidemic
As WWL talk host and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand ramped up his rhetoric this week, calling for a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, he got an unexpected assist on live television from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Julie Ann Emery Shows Hurricane Katrina's Human Toll in 'Five Days at Memorial'
It may not be common knowledge that it wasn't Hurricane Katrina that wreaked the worst havoc on New Orleans when the category 5 hurricane tore through Louisiana in August 2005. Yes, the storm was deadly — over 1,800 people died, and it caused more than $100 billion in damage.
Director of 'Katrina Babies' documentary talks about what he hopes viewers learn from film
Seventeen years ago Monday, Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Now filmmaker Edwards Buckels’ documentary Katrina Babies tells a story many haven’t heard, from the perspective of children who lived through it.
Who Dat Nation needs to be aware of some Dome changes
For the first time since early January, your New Orleans Saints are back at the Superdome. The Who Dat Nation should be aware of the ongoing construction and some changes for this season.
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
