ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Ultimate Unexplained

8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Tina Howell

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy