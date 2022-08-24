New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO