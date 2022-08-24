Bentonville’s world-class museum has fostered a blossoming arts & culture sector across Northwest Arkansas. Nearing its eleventh birthday in November, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art—a repository of some of our country’s most valuable and important artworks—has become more than just an art museum for its home city of Bentonville, Arkansas. Founder Alice Walton wanted to bring art to an underserved region, specifically Northwest Arkansas and nearby counties in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Looking at the region’s growth over the past decade, particularly in the realms of art and culture, reveals the impact of that aspiration.

