Bentonville, AR

Power 95.9

Mesmerizing Interactive Light + Sound Show Set to Your Heartbeat in Arkansas

One of the most mesmerizing light, sound, projection, and interactive shows is lighting up the woods in Northwest Arkansas at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This highly-acclaimed show Listening Forest is the creation of Lozano-Hemmer an award-winning artist from Mexico City who has produced shows all around the world and the U.S. This show is more than a walk through the woods, this exhibition features 8 immersive displays which are activated by you.
visitbentonville.com

Architecture at Home provides commentary on America’s housing system, offering hope and ideas for th

Challenged by the global housing crisis, five contemporary architecture firms propose new concepts for living spaces through full-scale prototypes installed on our grounds. Inspired by architect and inventor R. Buckminster Fuller’s lifelong mission of making “the world work, for 100% of humanity, in the shortest possible time, through spontaneous cooperation, without ecological offense or the disadvantage of anyone,” Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents Architecture at Home, the museum’s first outdoor architecture exhibition.
BENTONVILLE, AR
visitbentonville.com

Bentonville's Music Scene in September

Bentonville’s music scene is in full swing! In this creative community, there’s a variety of unique venue spaces and emerging local artists. The city is never short of live music performances and festivals. Check out these events taking place over the next month! Start planning a trip to Visit Bentonville today!
BENTONVILLE, AR
stonecountyleader.com

New Radio Station Launched

Springdale resident Joe Hart has been successful in launching a local radio station devoted to the presentation and preservation of local music. KWMV 88.5 is now on the air, and programming is still in development. Currently, Hart is playing from a catalog of about 800 songs from local artists, including some older material, and he is seeking more.
SPRINGDALE, AR
visitbentonville.com

Beyond the Crystal Bridges

Bentonville’s world-class museum has fostered a blossoming arts & culture sector across Northwest Arkansas. Nearing its eleventh birthday in November, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art—a repository of some of our country’s most valuable and important artworks—has become more than just an art museum for its home city of Bentonville, Arkansas. Founder Alice Walton wanted to bring art to an underserved region, specifically Northwest Arkansas and nearby counties in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Looking at the region’s growth over the past decade, particularly in the realms of art and culture, reveals the impact of that aspiration.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

The first pasta shop in NWA is here!

Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
SPRINGDALE, AR
freeweekly.com

Rally Around An Icon: Community helping Cheap Thrills founder

Unless you’ve just arrived in Fayetteville for the first time, odds are you’ve been to Cheap Thrills. Nestled into an historic-looking building just south of the downtown square, the resale and consignment shop is where all the cool kids — and those who might be considered adults — go to find vintage T-shirts, denim jackets, 1960, ’70s and ’80s prom dresses, unique jewelry and all the best gently used shoes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
thecamdenchronicle.com

Other Brothers team with BCSO for toy run

Biker enthusiasts from an organization based in Big Sandy joined forces with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) last Saturday, Aug. 20, to conduct a toy run that will benefit many deserving children come Christmas. Stating on their Facebook Page “Let’s give every child a smile for Christmas,” the...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony

Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

