LARRY J. DIETRICH
Larry J. Dietrich, 81, of Cabool, was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Iowa to Joseph Christian Dietrich and Deloris Irene Olson. He passed away Aug. 19, 2022, in Licking, Mo. Mr. Dietrich is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dietrich and Deloris Schmidt. He is survived by his...
DEATH NOTICE: Edward Franklin Atkisson
Services for Edward Franklin Atkisson, 83, are noon Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
TCMH to begin CEO search
The Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees entered into an agreement with a recruiting firm to assist in hiring a new chief executive officer. The decision was made at the monthly meeting on Tuesday. Jeff Tindle, president, and CEO of Tindle & Associates from Gravois Mills, Mo., will lead...
Houston business receives microloan from incubator
The Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains (OzSBI) recently helped a local business stock a new product line by providing a microloan in the amount of $50,000 to Simple Grow, LLC. This microloan was issued to help this business produce a new, high quality worm castings soil. Simple Grow...
News from the Houston School District
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The start of school Aug. 22 gave Houston students the opportunity to sign up for various extracurricular activities on campus. On Friday, high school clubs and organizations made presentations and students joined for the school...
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
On the road: HHS Tigers defeat Orchard Farm, 49-8
Watch the season opener road trip that saw Houston win Friday night over Orchard Farm, 49-8. Last night’s Houston Herald Live game: houstonherald.com/live.
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
Area man charged with DWI, other count, state patrol says
A Mountain Grove man was charged late Thursday evening with misdemeanor DWI and operating a recreational vehicle on the highway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Levi J. Mason, 24, was cited and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
