ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What we know about applying for student loan forgiveness

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16L4NQ_0hU6oLj400

(NEXSTAR) — Millions of Americans will soon have some or all of their federal student loan debt forgiven following a Wednesday announcement by the Biden administration. But one big question remains: how will you receive your loan forgiveness if you qualify ?

While the White House says 43 million borrowers can expect to receive relief – roughly 20 million of those are expected to have their remaining federal student loan balance completely erased – it’s not exactly clear how borrowers will apply for the forgiveness.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 8 million borrowers may qualify for relief automatically based on the income data the department already has.

If the Education Department doesn’t have your income data, or you’re unsure if the agency has it, there isn’t much to do right now.

Instead, you’ll need to wait for the Biden administration to launch an application process, which will be available “in the coming weeks.” The application will be available before the student loan repayment pause ends on December 31.

You can register to be notified when the application is available through the Department of Education by filling out this form .

On Wednesday, President Biden announced “targeted student debt cancellation” to help “borrowers at highest risk of delinquencies or default once payments resume.”

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

Forgiveness is restricted based on income. Borrowers “with annual income during the pandemic of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households)” will be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief, according to the Department of Education.

Borrowers under the same income caps who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. Not sure if you have a Pell Grant? Here’s how to find out .

In addition to student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration extended the payment pause on loans until the end of 2022, proposed a new rule to change to create a new income-driven repayment plan that will substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower- and middle-income borrowers, and proposed long-term changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Loan Application#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#The White House#The Education Department
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: The impacts of student loan forgiveness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, the Biden Administration’s forgiveness of student loans has had an impact on borrowers and higher education. The administration’s forgiveness plan forgives ten thousand dollars of federal student loan debt, with up to twenty thousand dollars of forgiveness available for Pell Grant recipients. Get the latest […]
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

14-year-old shot and killed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.  Caesar was 26, and a father to two children.  “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy