Overcoming Black Americans' Psychological and Cognitive Barriers to Clinical Trial Participation: Effects of News Framing and Exemplars

DOUGLAS: 65 years old and counting
There was only one thing that could stop me, and it did not. With a lot of luck, an incredible heart surgeon and exceptionally good
uncp.edu
Summer Bridge program eases transition to UNCP
Nearly three dozen incoming freshmen at UNC Pembroke with plans to study in STEM-related fields took advantage of a summer program to ease their transition to college and the rigors of academic life. Thirty-four students participated in Summer Bridge, a six-week program designed for underrepresented students interested in pursuing careers...
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County parents hungry for answers about students' short lunch periods
Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time. “She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
wpde.com
DHEC taking tuberculosis outbreak at Florence healthcare facility very seriously
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues their investigation into an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) cases within the past couple of weeks at Faith Healthcare Center in Florence and they're taking it very seriously, according to DHEC. Agency officials said...
cbs17
As dad remembers slain daughter, Cumberland Co. group wants youths to put down guns in effort to end gun violence
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been nearly a year since Christopher Miller’s daughter was killed in a shooting. “My wife and I, we are just taking it one day at a time with the kids. Trying to remember the good times. And our focus is to get justice for her,” said Miller.
wpde.com
Man shocked by stun gun at Marlboro Co. Detention Center files lawsuit
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jarrell Johnson, 36, of Bennettsville has filed a lawsuit in federal court regarding his time in jail. Johnson has been at the Marlboro County Detention Center since May of 2020 when deputies arrested him on charges he beat his father with a baseball bat.
Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
wpde.com
Conway couple's 'miracle' triplets born 24 weeks early
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A set of triplets born 24 weeks before their due date now fight for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence. The parents, said they're just happy to finally have children because they've been trying for so long. When first-time mother...
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
heraldadvocate.com
Curry Family has annual reunion in Bennettsville
Last weekend, the Curry Family held their annual family reunion. There were various events with the two most prominent being the Bookbag giveaway/Health Fair and the Sunday Service at the Historic Sawmill Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Michele Liles, chairman of the Curry Family Reunion, said the giveaway went well, with...
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
columbuscountynews.com
$12 Million in Solar Projects Coming to County
Two solar projects in Columbus County will receive $6 million each in federal funding, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. Arthur 2 LLC and Beckwith Solar LLC will receive the funds from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last week by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
