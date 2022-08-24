Kim Barton’s answers in no way matched the incidents reported by voters as it occurred. Her shameless response, “we did have enough ballots to accommodate all voters, but what happened was this particular election brought out more republican voters than usual” was a declaration of complete incompetence. Registered voters for each Party are well documented. I wonder where she could find that information? “We immediately dispatched ballots to those precincts so they would have them right away,” said Barton. Some said it took 3 hours to get those ballots that were 30 minutes away. Voters who waited saw others walk away without voting. One polling precinct ran out of ‘back up’ ballots immediately with Republican voters again left without ballots. Light dismissive comments are akin to ‘serving cake’ after this egregious suppression of certain voter’s rights. This incident should be investigated and corrected before ANY winners are awarded.
So I'm thinking if the roles were reversed: Conservative County running out of ballots for the "Other Side", we'd be on the verge of a civil war..Just Saying!
This should bring a state investigation no excuse if they had plenty democratic ballots if they had ran out of both would have been different
