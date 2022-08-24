ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 13

YouShallNotPass!
3d ago

Kim Barton’s answers in no way matched the incidents reported by voters as it occurred. Her shameless response, “we did have enough ballots to accommodate all voters, but what happened was this particular election brought out more republican voters than usual” was a declaration of complete incompetence. Registered voters for each Party are well documented. I wonder where she could find that information? “We immediately dispatched ballots to those precincts so they would have them right away,” said Barton. Some said it took 3 hours to get those ballots that were 30 minutes away. Voters who waited saw others walk away without voting. One polling precinct ran out of ‘back up’ ballots immediately with Republican voters again left without ballots. Light dismissive comments are akin to ‘serving cake’ after this egregious suppression of certain voter’s rights. This incident should be investigated and corrected before ANY winners are awarded.

Reply
6
Ricky Alan
2d ago

So I'm thinking if the roles were reversed: Conservative County running out of ballots for the "Other Side", we'd be on the verge of a civil war..Just Saying!

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

This should bring a state investigation no excuse if they had plenty democratic ballots if they had ran out of both would have been different

Reply
4
Related
News4Jax.com

Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Elections
City
High Springs, FL
City
Newberry, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submits resignation just a day after a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman

WILLISTON — Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and her assistant, Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson, were the topic of a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18 after hearing multiple complaints from city employees. Both women have come under fire by council members and the mayor for their recent actions.
WILLISTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Ballots#Gop#Republicans
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Gainesville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Gainesville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Gainesville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

USDA offers disaster loans to North Central Florida farmers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Alachua County as a primary natural disaster area following a freeze. The designation will allow the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to Alachua County farmers from natural disasters through emergency loans. The FSA has...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Cedar Key News

LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New High Springs gateway sign unveiled

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign. The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday. The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441. It measures about...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy