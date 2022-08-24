Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
thepostnewspaper.net
Bait Camp Legend Lives On
“I’m proud of Galveston. The people just pull their bootstraps up and take care of themselves,” shared Pam Goff, owner of Galveston Bait and Tackle. Pam is one of those who has pulled herself up through many storms sent by Mother Nature and several storms that life sent her way.
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31, where it will undergo repairs at a local shipyard. The World War I-era battleship has been docked in La Porte at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site but is in need of repairs.
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
KHOU
Tropical update: Watching two tropical waves as we near the peak of hurricane season
HOUSTON — A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will move across the Caribbean sea over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% (low) chance of developing in the Sunday time frame early next week. Sea surface temps are in the mid 80's...
365thingsinhouston.com
Revel in the return of the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival in Dickinson
Mark your Labor Day weekend at the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival featuring live music, markets and more in Dickinson on Saturday, September 3 & Sunday, September 4, 2022. Back for the first time since Hurricane Harvey, the Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival returns to the...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Rumor Has It - September 2022
Castles, gardens, and Mozart’s house. A group of eager Houstonians were excited to finally see The Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, a once-in-a-decade pilgrimage postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Although organized separately, travelers left Houston on the same planes and visited the same sites and hotels on their Oberammergau trips. The Chapelwood United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor John Stephens and wife, Stephanie, and the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor Tom Pace and Associate Pastor Michelle Manuel.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
cw39.com
3 days of biking fun on Galveston Island
HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old
HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
KHOU
Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches heats up H-town with Clutch City Cluckers' newest location
HOUSTON — A new Clutch City Cluckers location is opening today!. Houston – Montrose (GRAND OPENING August 26th-28th) Guests are invited to join them for a three-day grand opening celebration starting Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 5am (or sellout). The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary meal. For the rest of the day, guests can enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket to win a PS5 & iPhone 13 Pro giveaway.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Residents in Friendswood reflect on Hurricane Harvey; city making improvements to help reduce lo… | Houston
Residents in Friendswood reflect on Hurricane Harvey; city making improvements to help reduce lo…. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
portasouthjetty.com
Change in golf cart rules not on radar
A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
'Expanding the frontier of human exploration' | NASA prepares for Artemis I launch
HOUSTON — For the first time in 50 years, NASA is heading back to the moon. The un-crewed Artemis I mission is scheduled to launch on Monday, Aug. 29, beginning a 42-day journey around the moon. "There's a great buzz around here at the Johnson Space Center," said Sean...
KHOU
Shaping: Houston
Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
KHOU
Embracing and facing your fears with "King of the High Wire," Nik Wallenda
HOUSTON — To order Nik Wallenda's book, "Facing Fear: Step Out in Faith and Rise Above What's Holding You Back", click here. For more information on Nik Wallenda, log on to NikWallenda.com.
Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says
There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's YouTube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.
