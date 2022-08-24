ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF real estate broker convicted of bank fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application. The announcement was made Friday. The verdict against Victor Makras follows a two-week […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Connecticut State
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Robot#Business Industry#Linus Business#Recology Mrf#Casella Waste Systems#Rutla
sonomacountygazette.com

“Time has come today”

Sonoma County is definitely undergoing a transition – or maybe it has already gone – leaving behind its “back to the land” grassroots inventiveness of a small farming community into, well, an industry or conglomerate of industries. Wine, tourism, and real estate have all played their role in transforming a backwater into a world class hospitality location and leaving much of the lower income people behind.
Lake County News

Buehnerkempers announce retirement, closure of optometry practice

LAKEPORT, Calif. — After nearly three decades of taking care of thousands of patients, a Lake County optometrist is closing his doors and heading into retirement. Dr. Mark Buehnerkemper announced his retirement earlier this month. He and wife, Monica, own the optometry practice at 120 S. Main St. in...
LAKEPORT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City gets funding for two new homeless housing sites

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The city of Santa Rosa will be getting $24.6 million to fund two Project Homekey sites for housing for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless, the city announced this week. In conjunction with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa and St. Vincent de Paul, Santa […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy