NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
SF real estate broker convicted of bank fraud
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application. The announcement was made Friday. The verdict against Victor Makras follows a two-week […]
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
PG&E imposters use Zelle to steal thousands from Bay Area Wells Fargo customer
PG&E imposters threatened a single father from Danville they would shut off his power if he didn't send them money right away through Zelle. Unfortunately, by the time he realized it was a scam, he had already sent them $2,500.
northbaybiz.com
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Alaska Airlines to introduce Boeing 737s in service to Sonoma County Airport
Alaska Airlines will soon introduce a Boeing 737 to its lineup of planes flying to the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Starting on Oct. 6, the airline will fly a Boeing 737 daily between the Santa Rosa-based airport and Seattle, the hub for Alaska’s fleet. The plane will replace...
sfrichmondreview.com
Longtime Owner of Inner Richmond Neighborhood Bar Keeps the Irish Flowing
It’s 5 o’clock on a Friday evening and customers are just starting to crowd into O’Keeffe’s, a no-apologies Irish bar in the Inner Richmond. Annie O’Keeffe, the diminutive owner, is serving up $4 beers and $6 shots of whiskey. It’s not too busy yet, so...
sonomacountygazette.com
“Time has come today”
Sonoma County is definitely undergoing a transition – or maybe it has already gone – leaving behind its “back to the land” grassroots inventiveness of a small farming community into, well, an industry or conglomerate of industries. Wine, tourism, and real estate have all played their role in transforming a backwater into a world class hospitality location and leaving much of the lower income people behind.
Lake County News
Buehnerkempers announce retirement, closure of optometry practice
LAKEPORT, Calif. — After nearly three decades of taking care of thousands of patients, a Lake County optometrist is closing his doors and heading into retirement. Dr. Mark Buehnerkemper announced his retirement earlier this month. He and wife, Monica, own the optometry practice at 120 S. Main St. in...
KTVU FOX 2
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
City gets funding for two new homeless housing sites
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The city of Santa Rosa will be getting $24.6 million to fund two Project Homekey sites for housing for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless, the city announced this week. In conjunction with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa and St. Vincent de Paul, Santa […]
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway
They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday
An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday. Isolated...
