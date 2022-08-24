ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC's Second Quarter Financial Results Reflect Current Healthcare Environment as UPMC Continues Reinvesting to Ensure Quality Care In All The Regions It Serves. Leaders Laud Progress of UPMC-PinnacleHealth Affiliation in Central PA.

upmc.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctor accused UPMC surgeon of drug use and 'compromised patient care'

The attorney for the doctor who filed a whistleblower complaint against the head of UPMC cardiothoracic surgery published his client’s original anonymous complaint in court on Tuesday. Written in all capital letters and displayed on the projection screen, the complaint was filed by Dr. Jonathan D’Cunha against Dr. James...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
ahn.org

Innovative Liver Cancer Treatment Now Offered at AHN Wexford Hospital

PITTSBURGH – As part of the ongoing expansion of highly advanced, cutting-edge health care services offered to residents of Pittsburgh’s northern communities at AHN’s newest full-service hospital, a new treatment is now available at AHN Wexford for those managing a diagnosis of liver cancer. Liver cancer incidence...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases

There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fast 50 2022 rankings: The Pittsburgh region’s fastest-growing private companies

PITTSBURGH — And the fastest-growing company in the Pittsburgh region is …. Telos Gifting, which offers gifting services such as gift cards and peer-to-peer mobile merchant-specific gifts, landed in the No. 1 spot on this year’s Business Times’ Fast 50 List of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing private companies. Telos had two-year revenue growth of 741% between 2019 and 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Union says Pittsburgh Public Schools won't furlough teachers this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen Pittsburgh Public School teachers won't be getting furloughed this year after the district found placements for them. Twenty-six teachers were told in July that they were going to be furloughed because of a drop in enrollment.The teachers union told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette all 26 have been called back to work or have been given "placeholder positions," which means they could fill in for other teachers who are out on leave. The same thing happened last year, when the district sent furlough notices to 33 teachers. The Post-Gazette reported those teachers were also called back or given placeholder positions by the time the fall semester started. The district employs over 2,000 teachers, according to its website. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Health Care#Healthcare System#Central Pennsylvania#Patient Care#Linus Business
sanatogapost.com

PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access

PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Playing it Forward at Farina car cruise in McCandless

Donate old instruments at the annual Frank J. Farina Jr. Memorial Car Cruise on Sept. 10 at the North Allegheny Intermediate School and help bring music to underprivileged students in the Pittsburgh area. Instruments donated at the car cruise, from 2 to 6 p.m., are part of Play-it-Forward, a program...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wexford’s Bella Frutteto Is Closing But Its Menu (And Legacy) Will Live On

For Jeff and Sandy Rook, owning a restaurant isn’t just about feeding people; it’s about connecting with them. The McCandless couple met three decades ago while working at the Squirrel Hill Eat ‘n Park – he was a cook, she was a waitress — and spent the last 15 years running Bella Frutteto in Wexford. Here at the popular Italian eatery, which means “beautiful orchard,” patrons and employees are like family members.
WEXFORD, PA
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Pittsburgh

Barbecue isn’t just an American tradition. It’s an ancient meat-centric tradition that’s as ancient as civilization itself. Korean barbecue revolutionizes the typical outdoor grill we’re used to in the States by moving it indoors as the centerpiece of restaurant dining tables. Customers grill their own high-quality...
PITTSBURGH, PA
philasun.com

As Pennsylvania goes…

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies

Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy