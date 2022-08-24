UPMC's Second Quarter Financial Results Reflect Current Healthcare Environment as UPMC Continues Reinvesting to Ensure Quality Care In All The Regions It Serves. Leaders Laud Progress of UPMC-PinnacleHealth Affiliation in Central PA.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
beavercountyradio.com
Shell To Hold Virtual Community Meeting Concerning Path to Startup of Operations
(File photo of Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. during construction) (Potter Twp., Pa.) The Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Twp., Beaver County is just about complete and the company is holding a virtual community meeting next Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6-7PM. Shell will have members of the leadership...
Elevate-Bio expected to bring more jobs to Pittsburgh in expansion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that a tech company, expanding in Pittsburgh, is expected to create nearly 200 jobs. Elevate-Bio is focused on transformative cell and gene therapies. It's building a new facility at Pitt's biomanufacturing center in Hazelwood Green. Construction is expected to begin next year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctor accused UPMC surgeon of drug use and 'compromised patient care'
The attorney for the doctor who filed a whistleblower complaint against the head of UPMC cardiothoracic surgery published his client’s original anonymous complaint in court on Tuesday. Written in all capital letters and displayed on the projection screen, the complaint was filed by Dr. Jonathan D’Cunha against Dr. James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ahn.org
Innovative Liver Cancer Treatment Now Offered at AHN Wexford Hospital
PITTSBURGH – As part of the ongoing expansion of highly advanced, cutting-edge health care services offered to residents of Pittsburgh’s northern communities at AHN’s newest full-service hospital, a new treatment is now available at AHN Wexford for those managing a diagnosis of liver cancer. Liver cancer incidence...
butlerradio.com
Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases
There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
Fast 50 2022 rankings: The Pittsburgh region’s fastest-growing private companies
PITTSBURGH — And the fastest-growing company in the Pittsburgh region is …. Telos Gifting, which offers gifting services such as gift cards and peer-to-peer mobile merchant-specific gifts, landed in the No. 1 spot on this year’s Business Times’ Fast 50 List of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing private companies. Telos had two-year revenue growth of 741% between 2019 and 2021.
Union says Pittsburgh Public Schools won't furlough teachers this year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen Pittsburgh Public School teachers won't be getting furloughed this year after the district found placements for them. Twenty-six teachers were told in July that they were going to be furloughed because of a drop in enrollment.The teachers union told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette all 26 have been called back to work or have been given "placeholder positions," which means they could fill in for other teachers who are out on leave. The same thing happened last year, when the district sent furlough notices to 33 teachers. The Post-Gazette reported those teachers were also called back or given placeholder positions by the time the fall semester started. The district employs over 2,000 teachers, according to its website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
sanatogapost.com
PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access
PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Playing it Forward at Farina car cruise in McCandless
Donate old instruments at the annual Frank J. Farina Jr. Memorial Car Cruise on Sept. 10 at the North Allegheny Intermediate School and help bring music to underprivileged students in the Pittsburgh area. Instruments donated at the car cruise, from 2 to 6 p.m., are part of Play-it-Forward, a program...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wexford’s Bella Frutteto Is Closing But Its Menu (And Legacy) Will Live On
For Jeff and Sandy Rook, owning a restaurant isn’t just about feeding people; it’s about connecting with them. The McCandless couple met three decades ago while working at the Squirrel Hill Eat ‘n Park – he was a cook, she was a waitress — and spent the last 15 years running Bella Frutteto in Wexford. Here at the popular Italian eatery, which means “beautiful orchard,” patrons and employees are like family members.
Washington Examiner
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
Digital Collegian
Penn State student files lawsuit against property managers after falling through hallway window
Penn State student Michael Amato sued College Avenue Properties, L.P. and McKinney Properties Inc. for negligence after falling out a window in his residence's hallway in the Meridian III apartment building at 747 E. Beaver Ave. on Aug. 22, 2021, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 16...
msn.com
Editorial: School mask guidance should be clear, consistent. PPS's is neither.
With a new academic year beginning, schools and school districts need to be firm and consistent about student mask rules. Dithering and flip-flopping with the CDC’s always-changing “community levels” will confuse students and their parents and ramp-up an already contentious issue. This week, the Pittsburgh Public School...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Pittsburgh
Barbecue isn’t just an American tradition. It’s an ancient meat-centric tradition that’s as ancient as civilization itself. Korean barbecue revolutionizes the typical outdoor grill we’re used to in the States by moving it indoors as the centerpiece of restaurant dining tables. Customers grill their own high-quality...
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
Pittsburgh's Creative Playground hosts Level Up Block Party
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, Pittsburgh's Creative Playground hosts the seventh annual Level Up Block Party.There will be live music and dance performances, food trucks, and dozens of vendors.The fun got underway at noon and will wrap up at midnight.
Comments / 0