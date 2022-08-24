Read full article on original website
On Lucille's 10-year anniversary, Houston chefs share highs and lows
Chris Williams and Khang Hoang remember humble beginnings and how their restaurant came this far.
travelnoire.com
Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot
Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
North Italia Plans Houston Expansion
This restaurant concept offers handmade pastas, pizzas, and more.
papercitymag.com
Former Houston Energy Whiz Turns Himself Into a Champagne King — The Unlikely Story of Madame Zéro
A Galveston native now calling Houston home, Matthew Massey took a circuitous route to becoming the founder of Madame Zéro, a newly arrived fine champagne that earned kudos and awards at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! international wine competition and is served in more than a score of the Bayou City’s most popular restaurants.
Eat of the Week: A dumpling soup fit for a post-COVID celebration
Nepali restaurant Momo House was exactly what I needed to be myself again after quarantine.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Soft opening underway for new Cooking Girl location in Montrose
A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening date still in the works. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is in its soft opening phase, with a...
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
Hottie With A Heart: Megan The Stallion Launches ‘Joy Is Our Journey’ Bus Tour For Black Girls
A Houston Hottie is making a difference. Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has partnered with Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for the “Joy is Our Journey” bus tour. The tour kicked off in Atlanta last weekend and will stop in multiple cities across the southern United States.
Houston Press
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
papercitymag.com
Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night
Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud. Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series. Although a tough pill to swallow, the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Residents in Friendswood reflect on Hurricane Harvey; city making improvements to help reduce lo… | Houston
Residents in Friendswood reflect on Hurricane Harvey; city making improvements to help reduce lo…. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Katy, TX
Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Week August 29 - September 2. August 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Katy, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 979 South Mason Road in Katy, Texas. To celebrate, the location will be hosting a Grand Opening Week Monday, August 29 – Friday, September 2.
