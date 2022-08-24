Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the case...
spotonillinois.com
Crew member alleges injuries when foot became caught on boat
EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man is suing his employer after suffering injuries when his foot was caught between a boat and a barge. Jacob Almeter filed the complaint in the Madison County Circuit Court against SCF Lewis and Clark Fleeting LLC. According to the complaint, Almeter... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 3: five inmates sentenced in Madison County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
There are five inmates sentenced to jail in Madison County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 3. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Damon W. Misturak for predatory criminal sexual assault.... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Mendoza seeks $150K of COVID funds to preserve records
EDWARDSVILLE - Citing a need to preserve more than one million documents, some dating back to the 1800s, Madison County Clerk-Record Debra Ming-Mendoza said Friday she is seeking ARPA funds for the project. She is also hoping to garner public support for the plan. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Analysis: 100% of black Randolph County third graders failed state English exam in 2021
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston won 38 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 4. They are ranked 1,706th, down from 1,693rd the week before. Their 38 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
East St. Louis man charged with fraud conspiracy
EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man was charged Thursday with several counts relating to a conspiracy to defraud local financial institutions. Kevin A. Hines, 66, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 25 with continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony; conspiracy to commit... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Lynnville, Illinois had a median home sale price of $74,900 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Lynnville, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Lynnville for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDavid Hays1367 Mason Lane$74,900... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 14:15. How high did Moline junior tennis player Ankit Rajvanshi rank in Boys' 18 singles bracket...
spotonillinois.com
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:17.
RELATED PEOPLE
spotonillinois.com
Ellis Island lot updated
WEST ALTON - Workers from Widman Construction pour a new concrete parking lot Friday for the Ellis Island Access Area in West Alton, Missouri. Located just across the Clark Bridge from Alton, the area is popular with bird watchers visiting the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
7 face meth-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE - Seven people were charged Thursday with methamphetamine-related felony charges by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Christopher E. Ellis, 47, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 25 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:51. 11:51. 05:12.
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Patrick Nobbe from Waterloo win in Boys' 16 singles USTA competitions by week ending Aug. 20?
City of Waterloo City Council met May 16. Here are the minutes provided by the council: 1. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Smith at 7:30 p.m.2. The following Aldermen were present: Notheisen, Matt Buettner, Hopkins, Darter, Kyle Buettner, Row and Heller. Absent: Trantham... Posted in:. Places:. 03:55.
spotonillinois.com
How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Katie Woods rank in Girls' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 19?
There were two reported residential sales in Freeburg in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $166,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,733 for the previous year. 206 CHERRY St.$179,500Property Tax (2020): $3,386.4Effective Property... Posted in:. Places:. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Grace Bollmeier junior tennis player earns 50 playing Girls' 14 singles by week ending July 29
Collinsville tennis player Timmy Curran won 93 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 16,702nd, falling from 16,124th from the beginning of the month. Their 93 points playing singles... Posted in:. Places:. 23:27. 23:17. 23:11.
spotonillinois.com
Wyatt Jurgensmeyer junior tennis player earns six playing Boys' 16 doubles in April
Mascoutah tennis player Wyatt Jurgensmeyer won six points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by April. They started April ranked 4,377th. Their six points playing doubles equal 15 percent of their total score, added... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
ROUNDUP: EHS blasts Granite City to stay undefeated; Nicole Johnson wins tournament
The Edwardsville Tigers scored the game's first five goals and rolled to a lopsided victory over the Granite City Warriors in the final game of the Metro Cup on Saturday at Mascoutah High School. The Tigers scored three goals in the first half before tacking on two more in the second...
Comments / 0