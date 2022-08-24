ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County

Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the case...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Crew member alleges injuries when foot became caught on boat

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man is suing his employer after suffering injuries when his foot was caught between a boat and a barge. Jacob Almeter filed the complaint in the Madison County Circuit Court against SCF Lewis and Clark Fleeting LLC. According to the complaint, Almeter... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
GRANITE CITY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Mendoza seeks $150K of COVID funds to preserve records

EDWARDSVILLE - Citing a need to preserve more than one million documents, some dating back to the 1800s, Madison County Clerk-Record Debra Ming-Mendoza said Friday she is seeking ARPA funds for the project. She is also hoping to garner public support for the plan. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Madison County, IL
Traffic
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
spotonillinois.com

East St. Louis man charged with fraud conspiracy

EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man was charged Thursday with several counts relating to a conspiracy to defraud local financial institutions. Kevin A. Hines, 66, of East St. Louis, was charged Aug. 25 with continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony; conspiracy to commit... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lynnville, Illinois had a median home sale price of $74,900 in July 2022

This is the only home sale price for Lynnville, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Lynnville for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDavid Hays1367 Mason Lane$74,900... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 14:15. How high did Moline junior tennis player Ankit Rajvanshi rank in Boys' 18 singles bracket...
LYNNVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:17.
RAMSEY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bost
spotonillinois.com

Ellis Island lot updated

WEST ALTON - Workers from Widman Construction pour a new concrete parking lot Friday for the Ellis Island Access Area in West Alton, Missouri. Located just across the Clark Bridge from Alton, the area is popular with bird watchers visiting the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
WEST ALTON, MO
spotonillinois.com

7 face meth-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Seven people were charged Thursday with methamphetamine-related felony charges by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Christopher E. Ellis, 47, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 25 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:51. 11:51. 05:12.
GRANITE CITY, IL
spotonillinois.com

How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Katie Woods rank in Girls' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 19?

There were two reported residential sales in Freeburg in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $166,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,733 for the previous year. 206 CHERRY St.$179,500Property Tax (2020): $3,386.4Effective Property... Posted in:. Places:. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08. 00:08.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Community Transit#Public Transportation

Comments / 0

Community Policy