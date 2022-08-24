ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County

Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the case...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications

A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
VANDALIA, IL
Crew member alleges injuries when foot became caught on boat

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man is suing his employer after suffering injuries when his foot was caught between a boat and a barge. Jacob Almeter filed the complaint in the Madison County Circuit Court against SCF Lewis and Clark Fleeting LLC. According to the complaint, Almeter...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man charged with multiple crimes connected to Aug. 1 shooting of woman during attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on multiple federal charges after investigators said he shot a woman multiple times while trying to steal her 2019 Kia Optima. Loyse Dozier, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and two other crimes in connection with the incident in a Walgreens parking lot on North Grand Boulevard earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge

A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
CENTRALIA, IL
Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen...
RAMSEY, IL

