The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 3: five inmates sentenced in Madison County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
There are five inmates sentenced to jail in Madison County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 3. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Damon W. Misturak for predatory criminal sexual assault.... Posted in:. Places:
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
spotonillinois.com
Crew member alleges injuries when foot became caught on boat
EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man is suing his employer after suffering injuries when his foot was caught between a boat and a barge. Jacob Almeter filed the complaint in the Madison County Circuit Court against SCF Lewis and Clark Fleeting LLC. According to the complaint, Almeter... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
KSDK
Belleville woman mourns family killed in house explosion
The southeastern Missouri house explosion killed three people two weeks ago. The family speaks of their loss and what happened.
Shots fired after football game at Normandy High School, suspect arrested
An investigation is underway after some fired shots in the parking lot of Normandy High School following a sports game.
'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice
ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer. "One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said. On Aug. 15, their...
KSDK
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
Man charged with multiple crimes connected to Aug. 1 shooting of woman during attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on multiple federal charges after investigators said he shot a woman multiple times while trying to steal her 2019 Kia Optima. Loyse Dozier, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and two other crimes in connection with the incident in a Walgreens parking lot on North Grand Boulevard earlier this month.
KMOV
Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge
A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
spotonillinois.com
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:17.
