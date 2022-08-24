ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV

Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
FOX 2

Bicyclist struck and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on State Street at North 17th Street at about 1 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
FOX 2

Man’s body found in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension...
ktvo.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
spotonillinois.com

St. Elmo Woman Killed In Accident Friday

A St. Elmo woman was killed in a head-on accident just after 2 PM Friday on Route 40 on the east edge of St. Elmo. Illinois State Police report 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was traveling west on Rt. 40, just east of Spring Street, in a passenger vehicle. A second vehicle, a Peterbilt...
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4

The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:37. 10:16. 10:06. 10:03.
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."

North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
