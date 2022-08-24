Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
East St. Louis residents call for change after man dies in hit and run
East St. Louis residents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists along State Street after a man was killed in a hit and run.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
Woman dies, child hurt in multi-car crash in south St. Louis County
A woman died and a child was hurt last weekend in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV
11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in North County, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
Truckloads of aluminum stolen in south St. Louis County, suspect charged
Authorities are investigating a series of thefts during which a driver took off with two truckloads of stolen aluminum earlier this year in south St. Louis County.
KMOV
Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bicyclist struck and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on State Street at North 17th Street at about 1 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Man’s body found in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
KMOV
Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Wednesday. At 1:30 a.m., a bicyclist was hit on State Street near 19th Street in East St. Louis. The driver took off, heading towards Missouri before police arrived.
St. Louis County police lieutenant charged with double-dipping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A veteran St. Louis County police lieutenant and former internal affairs commander on Friday was charged with a felony after police and prosecutors said he double-dipped while on duty for the St. Louis County police department. Lt. Johnathan Cunningham faces one count of stealing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension...
ktvo.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
spotonillinois.com
St. Elmo Woman Killed In Accident Friday
A St. Elmo woman was killed in a head-on accident just after 2 PM Friday on Route 40 on the east edge of St. Elmo. Illinois State Police report 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was traveling west on Rt. 40, just east of Spring Street, in a passenger vehicle. A second vehicle, a Peterbilt...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:37. 10:16. 10:06. 10:03.
Metro East couple on the go helping flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — For the past two weeks, Devan and Alicia Cotton have been on the go for a good cause. "I'll do lawn service, pressure washing, gutters, everything. Outside maintenance and inside as well," said Devan Cotton. "Just to see him helping other people, makes me...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
Comments / 0