Noozhawk
Jase Graves: And Then There Was One Teenage Daughter Left at Home
In recent days, the hormonal distribution in my household has become slightly more balanced as two of my three teenage daughters and several lines of credit are now off attending college. This means that when I’m at home, I only receive the contemptuous side-eye from my wife, my youngest daughter,...
13 Souls Memorial Run held in Simi Valley
A 13 mile run/walk was held Saturday in Simi Valley to honor and remember the 13 fallen U.S. service members, killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosion at the Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. A sign with a photo and the name of the fallen was placed at each of the 13 mile markers along the route. The event's organizer has a very personal connection to last year's terror attack that killed more than 180 people, including the 13 fallen U.S. soldiers. Their son was supposed to be on duty at the gate where the explosion occurred. Some 15 hours after reports of the suicide bombing, the family learned that he was alive, though still grieve for those who were not so fortunate. Some 400 participants came out Saturday for the 13 mile memorial run/walk, which raised more than $20,000 to help those most critically injured in the attack.
msn.com
Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress' fabled historic home
Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress' fabled historic home. Built in the 1930s, high above the Santa Barbara coast, the mansion known as Bellosguardo was the summer home of reclusive heiress Huguette Clark, who instructed her staff to never change a thing – and they didn't. Jane Pauley pays a visit to a fabled home constructed from a Gilded Age fortune (made famous from the bestseller "Empty Mansions"), which will open its doors to public tours for the first time later this year. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival
Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Hawthorne & Santa Barbara — August 27, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.
Memorial run held in Simi Valley to honor U.S. soldiers killed in Kabul attack
Friday marked one year since 13 United States service members died in a suicide attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. In Simi Valley Saturday Morning, hundreds of people participated in a memorial run to honor those lives lost, and raise money for the families of two soldiers who were severely wounded in the attack. The […]
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
sitelinesb.com
Uncorked Will Close Next Month
••• Uncorked announced that next month will be its last: “It was a bittersweet decision to close, but we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up! We’ll tell you more about it in the next week or so. […] Lastly we are still open for about another month and are still doing our fantastic new dinner concept. Join us for one of the best dinners in Santa Barbara, a wine-paired seven-course all-seafood dinner.”
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic, Santa Barbara Style
Lovebird’s Nancy Burgner Gives the ‘Real’ Scoop on This Summer’s Hottest Trend. Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. The Coastal Grandmother trend was seemingly everywhere this summer. What do the real fashion experts have to say about the comfy beachy vibe that’s taken the Internet by storm? Nancy Burgner, owner of Lovebird Boutique (lovebirdsb.com), gives us the skinny.
Ventura County Reporter
ALL THAT JAZZ | The Grape, Ventura
PICTURED: Jimmy Earl (left) and Mitch Forman at The Grape on Aug. 22, 2022. Photo by Seth Brandes. The life history of The Grape is a convoluted one. From Camarillo to Ventura, from winery to nightclub, shifting ownership, changing spaces, shutdowns and remodels and a years-long-delayed reopening, its story is full of twists and turns, as tangled as a mature vine.
Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way
Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
