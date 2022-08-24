ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

SkySports

Saturday Tips

Mutasaabeq can finally oblige for favourite-backers in the William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes at Goodwood. A winner on his return at Thirsk back in April, he has been the beaten market leader in each of three subsequent starts but has had to settle for minor honours on each occasion. Beaten a neck in second by Lights On in a Sandown Group Two, he then found Megallan a length and a quarter too good in a Group Three at Epsom before another narrow defeat at the hands of Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.
Frankie Dettori
Harry Redknapp
SkySports

Alex Hammond blog: Grocer Jack and Tom Marquand look set to land Winter Hill Windsor feature

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is back with her weekly blog, taking a look at Windsor's lucrative Winter Hill card as well as all the action from Goodwood. It's been another enjoyable summer at Windsor, with its laid-back atmosphere and a friendly crowd - this meeting two years ago saw Hollie Doyle make history as the first female jockey to ride five winners on a card.
SPORTS
SkySports

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SPORTS
SkySports

Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SOCCER
BBC

Manx Grand Prix: Lee Johnston storms to victory in Classic Senior race

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston stormed to victory in the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man. The 33-year-old took the win 8.2 seconds ahead of Italy's Stefan Bonetti on his 500cc Yamaha. The County Fermanagh man finished the shortened three-lap race in a time of one hour,...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

The UK's most popular hiking routes revealed, with the trek up Ben Nevis taking the top spot, the climb up Snowdon ranking No.2 and a Yorkshire Dales trail in third place

The trek up to the lofty summit of Ben Nevis in Scotland has been revealed as the UK’s favourite hiking trail. This is according to new data from Strava, the sports-themed social platform, which revealed that the 3.15-kilometre (1.9-mile) route from the town of Fort William up the 4,413ft (1,345m) peak, which is the highest mountain in Britain, is the 'most walked' UK trail. At the time of writing this route had been hiked 26,772 times by 17,504 Strava users.
TRAVEL
SkySports

Winter Hill Stakes: Declan Rix previews every runner in Saturday's Windsor Group Three feature

At The Races expert Declan Rix returns with his analysis on every runner and a big-race verdict for Saturday's Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing. Former German-trained runner who joined the Haggas yard this season. Career-best effort came five weeks ago when bolting up by nine lengths in the Listed Steventon Stakes (10f) at Newbury, very much looking at home on the quick ground off a strong, even-in-parts gallop.
SPORTS
SkySports

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says All Blacks were 'flustered' in shock defeat to Argentina

Under-pressure New Zealand head coach Ian Foster admitted Argentina played on his side's lack of "discipline and frustration" to inflict a shock Rugby Championship defeat. Traditionally strong finishers, New Zealand looked to have the game in the bag when Richie Mo'unga gave them an 18-12 lead eight minutes into the second half, only for the Pumas to turn over the restart and score a try on their way to a spectacular 25-18 win in Christchurch.
RUGBY
SkySports

Rugby Championship

New Zealand 18-25 Argentina: All Blacks stunned by brilliant Pumas in Rugby Championship. New Zealand's Rugby Championship campaign suffered a seismic shock as Argentina produced a magnificent performance to defeat the hosts 25-18 in Christchurch on Saturday. The Pumas achieved their first win over New Zealand just two years ago...
RUGBY
BBC

Doncaster: Deadline looms on vote for city name

Residents in Doncaster have six days left to have their say on its official name after it was awarded city status. Doncaster Council has asked the 311,000 people living in its boroughs to decide between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with a deadline of Monday. The town was one...
POLITICS

