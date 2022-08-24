Mutasaabeq can finally oblige for favourite-backers in the William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes at Goodwood. A winner on his return at Thirsk back in April, he has been the beaten market leader in each of three subsequent starts but has had to settle for minor honours on each occasion. Beaten a neck in second by Lights On in a Sandown Group Two, he then found Megallan a length and a quarter too good in a Group Three at Epsom before another narrow defeat at the hands of Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO