Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO