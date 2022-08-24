Read full article on original website
G2E: Evansville Reitz beats Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Reitz rallies to beat Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle – 14 Mater Dei – 17
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Evansville killer sentenced to hard time in prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending decades in prison for killing a man late last year. Fabian Lavell Bennett’s sentence only came a few weeks after he was found guilty by jury. According to court documents, Bennett was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the shooting death of Carlis Falls. […]
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead
Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night. According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.
Heritage Hills senior with amputated leg defies odds on the football field
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - September 18 was a normal Saturday. After a football game the night before, 17-year-old Blake Duttlinger was working on the farm with his family. Harvest season had just gotten underway, and Blake was left alone with some other family while his dad, Ben, stepped out.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
Local blood center requesting O positive blood
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood. Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, […]
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr
On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
