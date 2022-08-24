Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup
After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell rumbles for scoop and score TD
Texas interior defensive line commit Sydir Mitchell was dominant in a national showcase 49-14 victory vs. North Carolina powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder impacted the game in a number of different ways and showed significant growth as a pass rusher. However, no play was more entertaining than when the...
Class of 2023 SG Jacoi Hutchinson talks schools prioritizing
Class of 2023 shooting guard Jacoi Hutchinson is starting to plan visits heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound shooting guard had a solid summer with Team Takeover and is being prioritized by four schools. “I think I stepped up to be in more of a leadership position...
Watch Devin Williams Pick UCLA, Toss USC Hat
Devin Williams, the 6-10, four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, picked UCLA over USC Sunday. He announced his decision on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. In the video, he first picked up a USC hat and then tossed it. Here it is:
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Justin Fields dazzles in preseason finale for Bears
CLEVELAND, OH., — Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus felt like he needed to get his starters at least a half of work in Saturday's preseason finale at Cleveland. And it turned out to be the right decision in the 21-20 win on Saturday night. Quarterback Justin Fields dazzled...
Texas Tech Fall Camp Recap
Jarret Johnson recaps Texas Tech's first fall camp under head coach Joey McGuire.
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols
Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
The Roundup: Three make-or-break factors for OSU football
Welcome to The Roundup where GoPokes247 breaks down what is happening with Oklahoma State football and basketball, as well as the latest developments on the recruiting trail, plus behind-the-scenes updates and thoughts. Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: How to Watch on CBS Sports Network
The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors are kicking off the 2022 season early for Week 0 in a nationally televised game Saturday. UH will host the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC. The game will be one of four chances that the national audience will get to watch Hawaii this season. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HT (7:30 p.m. PT, 10:30 p.m. ET) on CBS Sports Network.
UCLA Commitment Analysis: 2023 Post Devin Williams
What is UCLA getting in 6-10, 2023 post Devin Williams? We break down his game and the impact of his commitment on the program...
Fall Focus: Top247 TE Elija Lofton
An updated scouting report on Top247 tight end Elija Lofton of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman following a standout performance against Mater Dei over the weekend...
Top 100 OT Monroe Freeling previews Monday announcement on 247Sports YouTube channel
Top247 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling is ready to enjoy life away from recruiting, which he has not experienced for years, and he will get the chance to do it come Tuesday morning. That is because the Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout is announcing his college choice Monday at...
Podcast: Analyzing KU's preseason camp and Week 1, plus answering listener questions
At long last, it's officially game week for Kansas football. Today, we are joined by Kevin Flaherty to break down KU's preseason camp. For an overview of Phog.net's coverage from camp, click here. Then, the two talk about KU's Week 1 game against Tennessee Tech. Finally, they answer a few listener questions. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
A few more football team nuggets heading into game week
A few football team nuggets heading into game week.
Four-star big man Devin Williams chooses UCLA
Mick Cronin has landed his first commitment in the class of 2023. This evening, four-star big man Devin Williams announced his commitment to UCLA. "The practices I watched reminded me of my high school practices,” Williams said on his commitment. “Coach Cronin was really honest. I feel he is going to push me every day to get to the goals I want to achieve and to win the championships I want to win while I am in college.”
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU
1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
