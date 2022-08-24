Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Watching Caribbean for development into next week | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We have no tropical threats for our area through the next week or more, but the Atlantic basin is starting to stir.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch | New Orleans News
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Payton Malone says we can expect more rain and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad | New Orleans News
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mayor Cantrell’s travel has cost The City of New Orleans more than...
Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking
Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf.
Entergy New Orleans hosts first energy fair
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans hosted its first energy fair Saturday. Customers in attendance were able to learn more about payment options, energy efficient education, electric vehicles and hurricane preparedness. A bill credit raffle rounded out the day. There were several booths from partners to learn about gas payments and Delgado University courses. […]
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
lionsroarnews.com
Hot August Night makes successful return in the rain
Come rain or shine, the people of downtown Hammond were determined to pull out all of the stops for the long-awaited return and 25th anniversary of Hot August Night. Hot August Night invited everyone near and far to come downtown for a night of live music, fresh food, handmade goods, raffles, and more. Despite the recurring.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NOLA.com
Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant
The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrkf.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
WDSU
How to tell if you should keep or throw your food out after a power outage
NEW ORLEANS — Food safety is a major concern after a power outage. According to FoodSafety.gov, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. A full freezer will keep food safe for roughly 48 hours. People should not taste the food after...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Comments / 0