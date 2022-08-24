ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose celebrates Silicon Valley Pride with weekend festivities

SAN JOSE -- Silicon Valley Pride drew thousands of rainbow-clad revelers to the South Bay Saturday amid a full weekend of festivities and entertainment. Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose was buzzing with activity as festival attendees cheered on performers, including drag queens and dancers on two different stages. The theme of this year's festival is "Proudly Authentic." People came dressed in their best rainbow outfits to reflect that.Phoenix Carlson was visiting from Canada. "Pride means that people can be whoever they want and other people better support it, because you cannot change us," she said.  "I can honestly say I'm...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

San Jose Neighborhood Threatened by Fire Near I-680

San Jose Neighborhood Threatened by Fire Near I-680 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. San Jose residents witnessed scary moments when a fire alongside Interstate 680...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

San Jose Students React to Student Loan Debt Canceled

San Jose Students React to Student Loan Debt Canceled. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. San Jose State University students say President Joe Biden’s newly announced...
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
msn.com

Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose

(KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The quake measured in at a 3.1 in Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The depth was reported to be around 4.59 miles. The epicenter was not far from Grant Lake near CA 130. For more information please visit the USGS website.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Big rig crash snarls traffic on Vallejo highway

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 in Vallejo shut down traffic in both directions for...
VALLEJO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family’s Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged

Family's Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A San Jose family’s wheelchair accessible van that was stolen for the...
SAN JOSE, CA

