Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
San Jose celebrates Silicon Valley Pride with weekend festivities
SAN JOSE -- Silicon Valley Pride drew thousands of rainbow-clad revelers to the South Bay Saturday amid a full weekend of festivities and entertainment. Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose was buzzing with activity as festival attendees cheered on performers, including drag queens and dancers on two different stages. The theme of this year's festival is "Proudly Authentic." People came dressed in their best rainbow outfits to reflect that.Phoenix Carlson was visiting from Canada. "Pride means that people can be whoever they want and other people better support it, because you cannot change us," she said. "I can honestly say I'm...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
SJPD Officers Won’t Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Silicon Valley Pride Festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad’s Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cops run from crime and don’t help!! First Amendment Audit! Oakland, California! | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Oakland California with @Accountability For All filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘My plan is get the hell out of Oakland’ — Deadly street violence pushing residents out | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Da Lin reports on some residents planning to leave an Oakland neighborhood after latest spate of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
San Jose Neighborhood Threatened by Fire Near I-680
San Jose Neighborhood Threatened by Fire Near I-680 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. San Jose residents witnessed scary moments when a fire alongside Interstate 680...
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
San Jose Students React to Student Loan Debt Canceled
San Jose Students React to Student Loan Debt Canceled. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. San Jose State University students say President Joe Biden’s newly announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
(KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The quake measured in at a 3.1 in Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The depth was reported to be around 4.59 miles. The epicenter was not far from Grant Lake near CA 130. For more information please visit the USGS website.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Big rig crash snarls traffic on Vallejo highway
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A big-rig crash on Interstate 80 in Vallejo shut down traffic in both directions for...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family’s Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged
Family's Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A San Jose family’s wheelchair accessible van that was stolen for the...
kalw.org
Workers at Amy's Kitchen, Trader Joes, and Starbucks accuse companies of union busting
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss union busting as workers across the country continue to demand basic rights. Last week, Trader Joe's shut down its only wine shop in New York City. Workers call it blatant union busting. The union representing Starbucks said the coffee chain closed its...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Woodside, California
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Comments / 0