Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online | Battle Creek News
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its task force that targets...
Man smashes front door, robs closed gas station in Ottawa Co.
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect is on the loose after an early morning robbery in Ottawa County, the Sherriff's Office says. The theft happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday at the Mobile Mart Gas Station at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road. The gas station was not open yet, but an employee...
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
‘A knife in my heart’: Lyoya family criticizes murder case delay
The case against Christopher Schurr has been delayed twice now, prompting Patrick Lyoya's father, Peter, to voice his frustrations on Saturday outside the Kent County Courthouse.
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native
The genealogist who helped unlock a cold case mystery and lock up a suspected serial killer is a Michigan native.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m. A neighbor says three juveniles...
