4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
‘Friday Night Touchdown’ Week #2 in the books
Week #2 of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, powered by Conrad’s is officially in the books.
24hip-hop.com
The Dopest Artist You Haven’t Heard Of: FewTuck
The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
Cleveland Scene
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Teyana Taylor brought her tour to the House of Blues in Cleveland last night. Here's everything and everyone we saw.
Byrd's big night helps #5 Cleveland past #12 J.H. Rose
Clayton, N.C. — In a battle of two teams with recent state championship game appearances, Cleveland (HSOT East #5) overcame an early two-score deficit at home to defeat J.H. Rose (HSOT East #12) on Friday, 43-28. Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd starred in the win, throwing for four touchdown passes...
The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked
Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
Cleveland Fire Department extinguishes fire at a factory in Slavic Village
The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene of a Slavic Village business on fire Sunday afternoon, officials say. The business is located at 3885 E. 78th Street in Cleveland.
The scores are in for FNTD Week 2
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.
newsnet5
CLE Tiki Barge expands operations in third season, brings island flavor to the 'Land
CLEVELAND — From land--to water-- a local Cleveland business is expanding its unique venture all while giving residents the feeling of being in the tropics but staying right here in the Land. "CLE Tiki Barge" just added a third barge in its third season of operation. Midpark High School...
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate sells fully occupied strip center in Cleveland market
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Lyndhurst Plaza, a fully occupied strip center in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lyndhurst is in the Cleveland market. Friedman’s Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner advised both parties in the transaction.
Garfield Heights, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland Heights High School football team will have a game with Garfield Heights High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cleveland Heights High SchoolGarfield Heights High School.
Week 2 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 2 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Cleveland apartment to fill void for young adults experiencing homelessness
The 50-unit apartment building in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood is designed for transition age youth (TAY) between 18-24 years old who have been experiencing homelessness.
case.edu
Get to know Black business owners and entrepreneurs from CWRU: Week 4
August is National Black Business Month, a time that celebrates and promotes the support of Black-owned businesses in the United States. In honor of this month, The Daily sat down with several Case Western Reserve University students, alumni, faculty and staff members who double as business owners and entrepreneurs both on campus and beyond. We have spotlighted their accomplishments each week this month.
No. 6 St. Ignatius, Sean Martin run off with 26-20 triple OT win vs. No. 5 Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Ignatius’ play call was designed for Sean Martin to take a handoff up the middle. When he saw that hole plugged with Mentor defenders, he cut to the outside. Martin raced around the edge 20 yards and toward the southwestern tunnel Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. St. Ignatius walked off with a 26-20 triple overtime victory.
cleveland19.com
1 of 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers returns home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Thursday morning one of their four missing teenagers has returned home and “appeared happy and healthy.”. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was left in the care of her grandmother. Police said they are still searching for the other three missing teenagers, all who went...
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Woman saves Cleveland police officer's life with EpiPen after he's stung by bees
The Back to School Festival on Aug. 20 could have turned into a tragedy for Cleveland Police Sgt. Ray O’Connor after he was stung by bees if not for the lifesaving actions of resident Tomika Johnson.
