Cleveland, OH

The Dopest Artist You Haven’t Heard Of: FewTuck

The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
WRAL News

Byrd's big night helps #5 Cleveland past #12 J.H. Rose

Clayton, N.C. — In a battle of two teams with recent state championship game appearances, Cleveland (HSOT East #5) overcame an early two-score deficit at home to defeat J.H. Rose (HSOT East #12) on Friday, 43-28. Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd starred in the win, throwing for four touchdown passes...
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
northeastohioparent.com

Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
case.edu

Get to know Black business owners and entrepreneurs from CWRU: Week 4

August is National Black Business Month, a time that celebrates and promotes the support of Black-owned businesses in the United States. In honor of this month, The Daily sat down with several Case Western Reserve University students, alumni, faculty and staff members who double as business owners and entrepreneurs both on campus and beyond. We have spotlighted their accomplishments each week this month.
cleveland19.com

1 of 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers returns home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Thursday morning one of their four missing teenagers has returned home and “appeared happy and healthy.”. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was left in the care of her grandmother. Police said they are still searching for the other three missing teenagers, all who went...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
