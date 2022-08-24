The Deacs return home in week 11 to take on another in-state rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels—and this time it’s actually a conference game. Wake and UNC have actually been pretty similar teams over the past couple of seasons; both relied heavily on high scoring offenses because they both had defenses that, for the most part, could not stop anyone. The result has been two very entertaining games with basically no defense where both teams scored over 50 points. While Wake Forest held double digit 4th quarters leads in both of the past 2 meetings, they allowed the Tar Heels to score a combined 52 4th quarter points and lost both of those games. That was never more painful than last year, when the late collapse ended Wake’s undefeated season. Hopefully this year, the Deacs will get some revenge.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO