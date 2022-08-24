Read full article on original website
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
The Deacon Walk is Back in 2022!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – With the start of the 2022 Wake Forest football season less than a week away, Athletics is excited to announce the return of the Deacon Walk before every home football game. The Deacon Walk will begin approximately two and a half hours before kickoff and will...
High Point University
Good Morning America Spotlights Eagle from HPU’s Convocation
During the official welcoming of High Point University’s Class of 2026, Clark the eagle soared over new students, symbolizing the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in the United States. On national ABC News stations across the country, GMA shared this clip of Clark traveling back home.
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club
Winston-Salem State alumnus Cornell Jones just wanted to stay in shape. He ended up creating a movement impacting Charlotte. The post Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greensboro women's basketball team pushes forward
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The state's only Women's American Basketball Association team kicked off the season with a win. Greensboro Kaos coach Shartrina Smalls said the victory felt good, but what really matters to her is being a role model to young girls who also love the game. To see...
Vote now for your Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | Sept. 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows and more, Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news:...
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
Greensboro, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Ben L. Smith High School football team will have a game with Northern Guilford High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Ben L. Smith High SchoolNorthern Guilford High School.
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
How to watch Wake Forest Football vs. VMI, broadcast details, ticket info, game time & more
Although we don't have idea just how long it will last (at least for this season), the Mitch Griffis Era of Wake Forest Football is upon us. While we all assumed he was entrenched in a tough competition for the starting quarterback spot for the 2023 season, Griffis has ascended to take over the role to start this season while Sam Hartman deals with a medical condition that has him out indefinitely.
Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
triad-city-beat.com
From Sam’s Club to Broadway, actor J. Andrew Speas talks UNCG, leading protests, landing ‘Aladdin’
It was just a few years ago that actor J. Andrew Speas was spending his afternoons working part time at Sam’s Club. His big role? Passing out free food. “I had to take the time to grow up,” he says of that period of his life. “I was working at Sam’s Club giving out samples, which is probably the best acting gig you could have.”
Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants. Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots. […]
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
bloggersodear.com
Wake Forest Football Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels
The Deacs return home in week 11 to take on another in-state rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels—and this time it’s actually a conference game. Wake and UNC have actually been pretty similar teams over the past couple of seasons; both relied heavily on high scoring offenses because they both had defenses that, for the most part, could not stop anyone. The result has been two very entertaining games with basically no defense where both teams scored over 50 points. While Wake Forest held double digit 4th quarters leads in both of the past 2 meetings, they allowed the Tar Heels to score a combined 52 4th quarter points and lost both of those games. That was never more painful than last year, when the late collapse ended Wake’s undefeated season. Hopefully this year, the Deacs will get some revenge.
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12
Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
Reidsville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Motley Morehead High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. John Motley Morehead High SchoolRockingham County High School.
