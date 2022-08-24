Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Feeding the Las Vegas Valley
According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie ‘hops’ into action after insect invasion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inside of Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, Corey Horan is making a pizza. “Start with your red base,” Horan said as he spread sauce on the uncooked dough. “And the finest mozz you can get… a little chorizo to make the flavor pop.” So far, the pizza seems normal enough, […]
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Legendary Ghostbar Relaunches At The Palms
The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people
Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas police investigators say they watched nearly 200...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go on a Las Vegas shopping adventure at Miracle Mile Shops
The indoor, 1.2-mile stretch that makes up Miracle Mile Shops is a great way to beat the heat and shop for all types of fashions, while also enjoying a meal at one of the many restaurants. But there are also some specialty spots that make for a great afternoon or evening adventure.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas' Labor Day Weekend is packed with parties
Labor Day Weekend is one of the city’s biggest party weekends, and this year doesn’t disappoint. You’ve come to town to party over the holiday weekend, so let’s hook you up with some plans. Resorts World packs in musical star power at Ayu Dayclub with Audien...
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming...
Las Vegas Weekly
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
news3lv.com
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona postponed to Sunday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 has been postponed to Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC. Tickets for today's race will be admissible tomorrow.
CNBC
Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
