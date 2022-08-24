ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running

North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Feeding the Las Vegas Valley

According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
City
Boulder City, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Boulder City, NV
Cars
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas’ Legendary Ghostbar Relaunches At The Palms

The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Vehicles#Vegas Drives#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing

Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people

Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas police investigators say they watched nearly 200...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Go on a Las Vegas shopping adventure at Miracle Mile Shops

The indoor, 1.2-mile stretch that makes up Miracle Mile Shops is a great way to beat the heat and shop for all types of fashions, while also enjoying a meal at one of the many restaurants. But there are also some specialty spots that make for a great afternoon or evening adventure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas' Labor Day Weekend is packed with parties

Labor Day Weekend is one of the city’s biggest party weekends, and this year doesn’t disappoint. You’ve come to town to party over the holiday weekend, so let’s hook you up with some plans. Resorts World packs in musical star power at Ayu Dayclub with Audien...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNBC

Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy