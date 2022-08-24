Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Here’s How to Watch the VMAs For Free to See BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny & More Perform
And the Moon Person goes to…If you’e a fan of BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny (or just music in general), you may want to know how to watch the VMAs 2022 live online for free so you don’t miss a single performance. The first MTV Video Music Awards were held on September 14, 1984, with Madonna, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Rod Stewart and more as performers. Since then, the VMAs, which were originally created as an alternative to the Grammys but for music videos, have been a cultural phenomenon with millions of viewers and votes each year. Unlike the Grammys, which are voted...
