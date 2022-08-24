Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
