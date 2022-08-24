‘Senseless destruction’: Driver crashes stolen car into GR pottery studio | Battle Creek News

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online | Battle Creek News
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its task force that targets...
Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m. A neighbor says three juveniles...
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
whtc.com
North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro Cruise brings food, music, cars to 28th Street
It's a car-lover's paradise: The 28th Street Metro Cruise is th
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Rockford woman adopts beagle rescued from Virginia pharmaceutical company
Debbie Karasiewicz was one the many applicants that was able to adopt one of the beagles from the Humane Society of West Michigan.
Suspected serial killer unmasked with aid of genealogist, MI native
The genealogist who helped unlock a cold case mystery and lock up a suspected serial killer is a Michigan native.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
Man, 39, dies after being hit by car while walking on US-31
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man died after being hit by a car while walking on US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Greenly Street in Holland Township around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 39-year-old man from Holland was crossing the...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
msn.com
Construction project unearths unusual burial site
A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
Man gets probation as accessory to 2019 murder
A man will serve probation for his role in a deadly shooting near downtown Grand Rapids after the 2019 Independence Day fireworks.
Comments / 0