ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police in Lithonia are investigating after a...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Police investigating ‘firebombing’ at Riverdale home

Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Riverdale Police are investigating a “firebombing” at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday....
RIVERDALE, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday....
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Taxi Driver#Violent Crime#Zennie62media#Atlanta News#The Oakland News Now#World
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Police have safely removed a female victim and apprehended a male suspect after a multi-hour SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home Friday night. Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive after reports of a dispute at a home in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery late Saturday night. Officials say at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers found a 39-year-old victim with...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Midtown shooting suspect believed to possibly have more targets, taxi driver says

ATLANTA — A taxi driver, who picked up the woman suspected of shooting three men in Midtown Monday, said she could possibly have had more targets. Giles Patrick Mandio thought it was a normal day when he picked up Raissa Kengne from Midtown. As his in-car camera showed, he came across police and firefighters investigating a scene at the condos at 1280 West Peachtree.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Taxi driver says Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect also visited Ansley Park home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday. Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy