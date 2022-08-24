Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Utah police release video of fatal encounter | AP
The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Community Reacts To Death Of Minnesota Mom Allegedly Beaten To Death By Ex-Husband
Members of a mom group in reminisce...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Ted Cruz in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker | Political analysis
Will the Republican party support Walker if he...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Video Shows Tanker Truck Engulfed In Flames After Crash On Arkansas Interstate
Video shows a tanker truck engulfed in flames...
msn.com
Oyster farming could bring more jobs, millions of dollars to the state of Georgia
There’s a new kind of farmer on Georgia’s coast and they’re not growing peaches or peanuts, it’s oysters!. Channel 2′s Justin Farmer explained how the state’s newest aquaculture industry will bring money, jobs, and seafood on the half shell to Georgia. This environmentally friendly...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
RSV cases rise in Georgia
Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they're filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus RSV. It often …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Why this GOP governor thinks Biden insulted ‘half of America’
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) explains why President Biden's likening the...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Georgia sees uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
Georgia Democrats bring diverse statewide ticket to Columbus ahead of General Election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heavy hitters of Georgia’s Democratic Party are gathering in Columbus this weekend for the state convention at the Trade Center. About 1,300 party delegates, candidates, and supporters are expected for the event that will run all day Saturday. Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia says these […]
Albany Herald
Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion
Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.
WMAZ
'This bill will save lives' | This Georgia mother is pushing to combat preventable deaths at colleges nationwide
ATLANTA — College classes are back in full swing and kids have flocked back to campuses nationwide. As students are getting geared back up for the new semester, a local mom is pushing for legislation that will keep those kids safe across the country. The Corey Safety Act was...
