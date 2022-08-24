ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’

President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
ABC News

Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
Fortune

Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear

Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
