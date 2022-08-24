Read full article on original website
Essence
Cancel It Joe! Older Americans Are Standing Up And Saying No To Student Loan Payments With New Initiative
With ever-increasing and looming student debt payments, the Debt Collective is taking action on behalf of the fastest growing demographic of student loan debtors with the Fifty Over Fifty initiative. The Debt Collective launched a new campaign today: “Fifty Over Fifty.” The group’s latest crusade is “a coordinated student debt...
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Florida Has An Outrageous New Law Targeting Teachers. Here's Why I'll Be Breaking It.
"My students aren’t the snowflakes Gov. DeSantis assumes they are... and neither am I."
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
An author who ghostwrote one of Trump's books speculates Trump may've taken White House documents to one day sell as presidential memorabilia
A man who helped Donald Trump write a book has a theory why Trump may've taken White House records. Charles Leerhsen speculated Trump might've taken documents to sell as "presidential memorabilia." "If there's a grift to be grifted, he's gonna grift it," Leerhsen told Newsweek. An author who once helped...
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
Americans already reacting to Biden's student loan handout plan: 'Highly suspicious'
President Biden on Wednesday announced a student loan handout plan that essentially would use taxpayer money to pay off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower making less than $125,000 per year. That means Americans may be footing a nearly $300 billion bill if Biden goes through with the...
Elon Musk told Republicans at a GOP retreat the party should welcome immigrants and stay 'out of people's bedrooms,' report says
Elon Musk gave his thoughts on how he thinks the Republican Party could improve at a GOP donor retreat. Musk said the party should show more compassion to immigrants and stay "out of people's bedrooms." Musk is recent convert to voting Republican, having previously been a lifelong Democrat. Elon Musk...
WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’
President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
'Give me an f-ing break': Commentators debate Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Republican commentator Scott Jennings and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona debate whether President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal student debt for any borrower making under $125,000 a year is good for the country.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
A student loan servicer told some borrowers payments will be auto-debited Sept. 1. It was a mistake.
Some people with student loans received a notice Thursday from their servicer that their next payment would automatically debit at the beginning of next month — but the Education Department said any communications from servicers about payments restarting was sent in error. The clock is ticking down on the...
ABC News
Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
‘It sucks and is evil’: Twitter’s reaction to Biden wiping out some student debt shows that $20,000 won’t please everyone
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Marco Rubio slams the White House's 'lame attempts' to bash GOP lawmakers who got their PPP loans forgiven but are calling Biden's student-debt cancellation 'unfair'
"President Biden and his puppets in the media eagerly lie to the American people because the truth isn't popular," Rubio wrote of student-loan relief.
Essence
Biden's Head of The Small Business Administration, First Black Woman To Hold The Job, Steps Out On Her Own To Support Equality
In time for Women's Equality Day, Natalie Madeira Cofield, one of the highest-ranking Black women in the Biden Administration, announced she's leaving her post for the private sector. Natalie Madeira Cofield made history as the highest-ranking Black woman in the Biden Administration when last year, she was named as the...
