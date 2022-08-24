ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Latest discussion from the Storm Prediction Center discusses this afternoon’s severe thunderstorm potential-Watch issuance is likely

Mesoscale Discussion 1732 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1234 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 Areas affected...Parts of northern IL...southern WI...far eastern IA Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 281734Z - 281900Z Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...Storms capable of damaging wind gusts and potentially a tornado or two will be possible this afternoon. Watch issuance is possible. DISCUSSION...Convection is gradually increasing early this afternoon across far eastern IA into western IL, in advance of a well-defined MCV centered near southeast IA. MLCAPE has increased into the 1500-2000 J/kg range across the region, with some additional destabilization possible through the afternoon, given the relative lack of cloudiness downstream of the developing storms. The 17Z DVN sounding and recent VWPs from KDVN indicate increasing flow through a deep layer in association with the MCV, supporting sufficient deep-layer shear for organized storm development, including the potential for a couple of supercells as storms mature this afternoon. Favorable low-level moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level flow/shear will be sufficient for some tornado threat with any sustained supercells. The strongest cells/clusters will also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, as low-level lapse rates steepen downstream of the MCV. Rather weak midlevel lapse rates and warm temperatures aloft will temper the hail threat to some extent, though isolated hail cannot be ruled out with any supercell development. Watch issuance is possible by 18-19Z.
NORMAN, OK
WISN

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The warning have been canceled. Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Mexican Fiesta closed the gates to the fest because of the weather. Festivities will resume as weather allows, the fest said. The watch is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Video Shows Tanker Truck Engulfed In Flames After Crash On Arkansas Interstate

Video Shows Tanker Truck Engulfed In Flames After Crash On Arkansas Interstate. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Video shows a tanker truck engulfed in flames...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Media#News Media#Smartphone#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season

The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy