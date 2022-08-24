Harry Styles was not able to accept his MTV VMA for Album of The Year in person, due to one of his Madison Square Garden concerts on Sunday, August 28. As he thanked his fans for their support, he apologized that he couldn’t be at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to accept in person. “I’m sorry I can’t be there with you tonight,” he said in a video message. “I hope you’re having a wonderful evening, and thank you so much.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO