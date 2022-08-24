ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, both children were located safe in Michigan and turned over to their parents. via IFTTT.
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends

EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
EAGLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Malibu Barbie truck stops at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Malibou Barbie Truck made its way through Milwaukee on Saturday. It was parked outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa near the Barnes and Noble bookstore. The truck was set up along with some merchandise from the Barbie doll.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions available include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine teacher spoofs popular song for back to school

RACINE, Wis. - Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to get students excited about the new school year. Local teacher spoofs popular song for back to school. Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Media#News Media#K12#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5324 W. Beloit Rd.

Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5066-5068 N. 84th Street

3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH UPPER UNIT - Spacious 3 Bedroom UPPER Duplex, eat-in kitchen, freshly painted, washer/dryer hook-up in basement and 2 off street parking spots. Rent assistance accepted. NO APPLIANCES. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5066-5068 N. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $950. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
MATC Times

9041 W Tripoli Ave

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath duplex lower - Property Id: 962129. Very clean large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit in a very quiet neighborhood, central air, tenant is responsible for 50% of seasonal water bill, two car garage is negotiable. Landlord is responsible for snow and yard work. Harbin Realty...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex on Watertown Plank to Close

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors September 9th. The transition...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy