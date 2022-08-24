Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, both children were located safe in Michigan and turned over to their parents. via IFTTT.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends
EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Malibu Barbie truck stops at Mayfair Mall
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Malibou Barbie Truck made its way through Milwaukee on Saturday. It was parked outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa near the Barnes and Noble bookstore. The truck was set up along with some merchandise from the Barbie doll.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions available include...
Milwaukee parents lash out against mask mandate revival: 'a bunch of bullies and cowards'
Milwaukee, Wis. – Parents in the Milwaukee School District who said their children suffered wearing masks are outraged about the new policy for K-12 schools which activates a mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 reach a certain threshold. The Wisconsin district superintendent, Keith Posley, mandated masks for students...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teacher spoofs popular song for back to school
RACINE, Wis. - Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to get students excited about the new school year. Local teacher spoofs popular song for back to school. Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
MATC Times
5324 W. Beloit Rd.
Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MATC Times
5066-5068 N. 84th Street
3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH UPPER UNIT - Spacious 3 Bedroom UPPER Duplex, eat-in kitchen, freshly painted, washer/dryer hook-up in basement and 2 off street parking spots. Rent assistance accepted. NO APPLIANCES. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5066-5068 N. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $950. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
MATC Times
9041 W Tripoli Ave
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath duplex lower - Property Id: 962129. Very clean large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit in a very quiet neighborhood, central air, tenant is responsible for 50% of seasonal water bill, two car garage is negotiable. Landlord is responsible for snow and yard work. Harbin Realty...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex on Watertown Plank to Close
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors September 9th. The transition...
msn.com
4 decades of Harley-Davidson bashes: The people, the bikes, the music (including Elton John)
Every five years, Harley-Davidson riders, fans and faithful converge on Milwaukee to celebrate the bikes and the culture surrounding them. In the past three decades, the Harley anniversary celebrations have swamped the motorcycle maker's hometown, bringing bike-riding celebrities, big-name entertainers and tens of thousands of riders to Milwaukee. Get daily...
Comments / 0