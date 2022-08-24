Olivia Wilde Says Being Served Custody Papers Onstage By Ex Jason Sudeikis Was A 'Vicious' Act Of 'Sabotage'

Source: mega

Serving it back!

Months after Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while onstage at a convention, the actress has finally addressed the highly publicized happening, dubbing it a “vicious” act of “sabotage” in a new interview.

“It was my workplace,” the Her star recalled of the “upsetting” incident, which occurred at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

While Wilde did not directly name the Ted Lasso star during the interview, published on Wednesday, August 24, the Booksmart director shared she had reason to believe that she wasn’t served this way on accident.

“It shouldn’t have been able to happen,” Wilde recalled. “There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary,” she continued, before pointing out the “hurdles” attendees “had to jump through to get into that room,” including “several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance.”

Article continues below advertisement

“This was something that required forethought,” she stated.

Wilde also didn’t mince words when it came to how the serving impacted the rest of the Don’t Worry Darling team, the trailer for which she was presenting while at the convention.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Wilde noted. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

But it wasn’t just her colleagues — the actress also said that the two children she shares with Sudeikis — Otis and Daisy — were truly “the only people who suffered” from the onstage fiasco.

“They’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she mused. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8-and-5-year-old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Wilde also confessed the incident wasn't that unexpected.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Source: OK! Magazine

Shortly after the incident, an unnamed source close to Sudeikis claimed the actor “had no prior knowledge” of how Wilde would be served.

“This would solely be up to the process service company involved,” the insider told Variety in late April, adding that the Horrible Bosses lead “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde’s recent comments on being served are from a new Variety profile.