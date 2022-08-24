ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Olivia Wilde Says Being Served Custody Papers Onstage By Ex Jason Sudeikis Was A 'Vicious' Act Of 'Sabotage'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bLge_0hU6ctRG00
Source: mega

Serving it back!

Months after Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while onstage at a convention, the actress has finally addressed the highly publicized happening, dubbing it a “vicious” act of “sabotage” in a new interview.

“It was my workplace,” the Her star recalled of the “upsetting” incident, which occurred at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwPfv_0hU6ctRG00
Source: mega

While Wilde did not directly name the Ted Lasso star during the interview, published on Wednesday, August 24, the Booksmart director shared she had reason to believe that she wasn’t served this way on accident.

“It shouldn’t have been able to happen,” Wilde recalled. “There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary,” she continued, before pointing out the “hurdles” attendees “had to jump through to get into that room,” including “several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance.”

Article continues below advertisement

“This was something that required forethought,” she stated.

Wilde also didn’t mince words when it came to how the serving impacted the rest of the Don’t Worry Darling team, the trailer for which she was presenting while at the convention.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Wilde noted. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09blJR_0hU6ctRG00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

But it wasn’t just her colleagues — the actress also said that the two children she shares with Sudeikis — Otis and Daisy — were truly “the only people who suffered” from the onstage fiasco.

“They’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she mused. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8-and-5-year-old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZEBH_0hU6ctRG00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Wilde also confessed the incident wasn't that unexpected.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Source: OK! Magazine

Shortly after the incident, an unnamed source close to Sudeikis claimed the actor “had no prior knowledge” of how Wilde would be served.

“This would solely be up to the process service company involved,” the insider told Variety in late April, adding that the Horrible Bosses lead “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde’s recent comments on being served are from a new Variety profile.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Olivia Wilde says Florence Pugh needs a ‘wake-up call’ in leaked video

Rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of Don’t Worry Darling have intensified after a leaked video confirms tension between the two women. In the hotly anticipated movie, Florence Pugh is playing one of the main characters Alice, who is dating Harry Styles’ character Jack. The movie is directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Sabotage#Las Vegas#Cinemacon
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

107K+
Followers
2K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy