'Home Alone' Alum Devin Ratray Under Investigation Following Sexual Assault Accusations

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Authorities are investigating Home Alone star Devin Ratray for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2017. Lisa Smith filed a police report against the actor in New York nearly five years ago, but according to her, she had not heard back from police regarding an investigation.

Smith contacted prosecutors after she saw that the former child actor — famous for playing the leader character's older brother, Buzz McCallister, in the family classic — was currently facing domestic violence charges for an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Prosecutors then told Smith there had been a misunderstanding resulting in her case being closed. They explained that because she had asked to remain anonymous after filing the police report , they mistakenly thought she did not want to press charges against Ratray.

Smith later said she was "devastated" investigators had never followed up on the case in 2017. Since reaching out to authorities, she shared emails proving they are now in contact with her regarding her allegations against Ratray. Prosecutors have also requested text message and phone call records from the alleged victim.

New York police confirmed they are taking on the case and a rep for the district attorney's office stated they are also currently "in touch" with Smith regarding the investigation.

However, Ratray insists he is innocent. During a phone call with CNN , the Blue Ruin actor not only denied the rape allegations, claiming the two " did not have sex ," but he is also pleaded "not guilty" in recent his domestic abuse case.

According to the police report filed late last year, Ratray reportedly became violent with his partner while staying at a Hyatt hotel in Oklahoma City in December, allegedly strangling her and punching her during a heated argument.

That hearing is scheduled for this October.

Smith and Ratray both spoke with CNN regarding the sexual assault case.

