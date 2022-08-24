ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Linton man faces child molestation charges

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
LINTON, IN
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to...
DANVILLE, IL
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for vandalized food truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Moon Lite Drive-In of Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser for a local small business owner, whose food truck was recently vandalized. Shannon Shouse-Hart is the owner of “Anna’s Hands Soul Food”, and her food truck was vandalized back in July, leaving her with thousands of dollars in damages.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Firefighters rescue dog that fell in well in Northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Brazil honors those lost to drug overdose deaths

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many local communities are taking part in a worldwide campaign recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. In Brazil, officials are using August 31 as a way to educate the community to combat overdoses and remember the lives that have been lost without the usual stigma that sometimes gets attached.
BRAZIL, IN
Justin Cole
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
CARLISLE, IN
Terre Haute Children’s Museum unveils new expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The community now has a new space to enjoy at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The museum cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new multipurpose room. The $170,000 renovation project was supported by private donations and a grant from the Wabash Valley...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
THCC offering free food boxes for qualified residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is offering free nutritious food boxes to qualified low income older adults in Vigo County. The program, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2, will provide the USDA food boxes once a month to Vigo County residents who are 60 and older and meet the 2022 gross household income guidelines.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
CLINTON, IN

