kjfmradio.com
1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
nemonews.net
New State Farm Agent in Kahoka
State Farm agent Racquel Schempp, 38, has been given the opportunity to become the new insurance agent at the Kahoka State Farm location. Besides working in Kahoka, Schempp will also continue to work at her State Farm office in Kirksville, Missouri. Racquel was born and raised in Kirksville, Missouri and...
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
wlds.com
Multiple Alarm Fire Destroys Majority of Westermeyer Industries Complex Near Bluffs
A manufacturing facility in Bluffs was all but completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. Multiple fire departments responded to a call of a fire at Westermeyer Industries on Route 100 near Bluffs just after 2 pm yesterday. 12 area fire departments as well as Morgan County ESDA were on scene...
wlds.com
Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs
Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
muddyrivernews.com
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
wlds.com
Hardin Man Sentenced to Prison For Drugs, Explosives Charges
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has announced a guilty plea of a man arrested last month on several drugs and weapons charges. On Tuesday, 35 year old Jonathan E. Myers of Hardin, pled guilty to theft, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. The charges stem from 3 separate incidents that occurred in Hardin between June and July.
wlds.com
Inmates Arrested for Smuggling Drugs into Jail
Three people were arrested on drug charges inside the Pike County Jail last week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a drug investigation at the Pike County Jail facility at 9:10 pm last Wednesday, August 17th. Through the course...
