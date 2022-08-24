Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
How to Spend an Idyllic 48 Hours in Mendocino
Where to Stay, Dine and Explore in This Dreamy California Town. Driving into Mendocino is like flipping through your favorite storybook; full of mystical redwood forests and quaint Colonial homes perched on the Pacific Coast, it’s simply picture perfect. Known for its natural beauty and welcoming community, Mendocino is the ideal two-day getaway to hit the relax button with beachfront botanical gardens, farm stays and fresh, small-town wining and dining. Plus, there’s a good mix of adventure, like kayaking down rivers or sea caves, exploring sea-glass-filled beaches and immersing yourself in the redwood forests. Mendocino County Itinerary.
The Mendocino Voice
Red urchin fishery still struggling on North Coast after kelp collapse; ‘everybody’s scared’
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/28/22 — Marcos Aban and Ken Gerken spend several days each week diving 80 to 90 feet below the water’s surface off the North Coast, catching as much red urchin as they can. Aban’s career began as a tender on an urchin boat in the late nineties; Gerken started diving in Southern California in the eighties. This fishery was a booming business then. Now, the state is waiting for approval on a second federal fishery disaster declaration to free up funds for struggling processors and fisherman, and Aban’s boat — on which Gerken joins up for dives — is one of the only vessels consistently fishing for red urchin out of Noyo Harbor.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 26, 2022
Warm Interior | Old Cloverdale | Dick Bailey | Suspicious Disappearance | Girls Basketballers | JDSF Rally | Needs Parts | Shenoa History | SoCo Suffragettes | Dem Picnic | Smallest Numbers | Ed Notes | Delicious Dinners | Safe Cycling | Yesterday's Catch | IRS Facts | Unpaid Taxes | Harvest Time | Pomo Dance | Pit Bulls | Texas Billboard | Student Debt | Old Drive-In | Higher Education | Dog Trick | Days Gone | Wrong Squared | HuffCat | Delta Reconsideration | Gypsy Funeral.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendocinobeacon.com
Eleven candidates running for Fort Bragg City Council
After a deadline extension caused by Councilmember Jessica Morsell-Haye’s announcement that she would not be seeking reelection, eleven candidates filed the necessary paperwork to fill four vacant seats on the Fort Bragg City Council this November. The candidates seeking two-year terms are Tess Albin-Smith and Alberto Aldaco. Richard Garcia,...
mendofever.com
Juveniles Were Playing Basketball, Four Females In Room Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
kymkemp.com
50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
mendofever.com
Subject Wounded After Accidental Gun Discharge in Fort Bragg
Medical, fire, and law enforcement are responding to 32000 block of North Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own firearm. Scanner traffic beginning around 12:55 p.m. indicated a motorcyclist carrying a firearm on his hip accidentally discharged the weapon shooting him in the leg.
The Mendocino Voice
Nominate a Mendocino “art champion” for this year’s awards
MENDOCINO Co., 8/27/22 — Every year, the Arts Council of Mendocino County selects community members and local businesses to honor for the contribution to the arts in our county — and now’s your chance to nominate someone you think should get some recognition. Nominations will be accepted...
Lake County News
Upper Lake man sought for assault turns himself in
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man who authorities said assaulted a woman earlier this month is in custody. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, turned himself in to authorities in Mendocino County, Lauren Berlinn, spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told Lake County News on Friday afternoon.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry
A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
mendofever.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
msn.com
Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Rory
Rory roars! Meet our big beautiful gal Aurora. This princess has the sweetest face and is a real doll once she accepts you into her circle of friends. Aurora lived her whole life in a home, so coming to the shelter made no sense at all; she was very scared here but has already come such a long way.
mendofever.com
Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Accused Willits Bar Brawler Bashes Another with a Bat—Girlfriend Booked for Aiding and Abetting
The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/20/22 at about 1:43am, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were dispatched to the 500 Block...
Lake County News
Warrant issued for Upper Lake man sought for assault
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for an Upper Lake man who they said assaulted a woman earlier this month. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, is wanted in connection to the assault, which took place on Aug. 18. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
mendofever.com
Wildland Fire Quickly Controlled Near Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
At approximately 10:50 a.m. air and ground firefighters were dispatched to a fire that reportedly ignited along Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch, a property between Ukiah and Hopland. The Incident Commander reported the fire was one-quarter acre in size burning in oak woodland along the freeway. Within ten minutes, crews...
mendofever.com
Major Injury Traffic Accident in Anderson Valley
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision in the area of the Anderson Valley Grange on State Route 128 has left one patient with major injuries. Originally reported around 10:01 p.m., the Incident Commander requested an air ambulance be deployed but was...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Rollover Northeast of Covelo—Driver Shows Up at Firehouse With Injuries
Law enforcement, fire, air, and ground medic were dispatched to State Route 162 northeast of Covelo after a vehicle rolled into a ditch reportedly entrapping a patient. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle reportedly extricated herself and fled the scene in a separate vehicle. The driver was then...
